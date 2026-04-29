Michigan Advances Secure Remote Notarization with the Approval of Biometric Identity Verification Option
Michigan now allows biometric verification as an approved identity-proofing method for remote notarizations on state-approved platforms, alongside knowledge-based authentication. The March 2026 standards require biometric systems to meet NIST-level accuracy, verify ID credentials, and limit failed attempts, while maintaining existing security measures like credential analysis and audit trails.
New Baltimore, MI, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Michigan Notary Association today announced that Michigan has updated its standards for electronic and remote notarizations to permit biometric verification as an approved method of identity proofing on authorized remote notarization platforms. Under the state’s March 2026 standards, vendors may establish identity proofing through either knowledge-based authentication or biometric verification, provided the platform meets Michigan’s approval requirements.
This development marks a meaningful step forward in modernizing secure notarization in Michigan. According to the state standards, a biometric verification system must allow a remotely located individual to provide a live biometric sample that is automatically compared against a biometric feature on a government-issued identification credential. The standards also require the process to meet applicable NIST standards or their equivalent for accuracy, attempt to verify the validity of the identification document, and limit repeated failed authentication attempts.
Michigan’s standards make clear that this option applies within the framework of electronic and remote notarizations performed through a Michigan Department of State-approved platform. The standards continue to require credential analysis and other security measures for remote notarizations, alongside audio-video technology, record retention, and audit trail protections.
Allowing biometric verification as part of remote notarization identity proofing reflects the continued evolution of secure, technology-enabled notarization. This change gives approved platforms another compliant way to verify signer identity while maintaining the integrity and fraud-prevention purpose at the heart of every notarial act.
The Michigan Notary Association encourages notaries and industry professionals to review the updated standards carefully and confirm that any electronic or remote notarization platform they use has been approved by the state. Michigan’s notary guidance continues to distinguish between traditional identification methods and the additional identity-proofing requirements that apply in remote notarizations.
For more information about Michigan notary requirements and professional education, visit MichiganNotaryAssociation.org.
Media Contact:
Deborah Lowery
Vice President
Michigan Notary Association
313-444-9336
dlowery@michigannotaryassociation.org
This development marks a meaningful step forward in modernizing secure notarization in Michigan. According to the state standards, a biometric verification system must allow a remotely located individual to provide a live biometric sample that is automatically compared against a biometric feature on a government-issued identification credential. The standards also require the process to meet applicable NIST standards or their equivalent for accuracy, attempt to verify the validity of the identification document, and limit repeated failed authentication attempts.
Michigan’s standards make clear that this option applies within the framework of electronic and remote notarizations performed through a Michigan Department of State-approved platform. The standards continue to require credential analysis and other security measures for remote notarizations, alongside audio-video technology, record retention, and audit trail protections.
Allowing biometric verification as part of remote notarization identity proofing reflects the continued evolution of secure, technology-enabled notarization. This change gives approved platforms another compliant way to verify signer identity while maintaining the integrity and fraud-prevention purpose at the heart of every notarial act.
The Michigan Notary Association encourages notaries and industry professionals to review the updated standards carefully and confirm that any electronic or remote notarization platform they use has been approved by the state. Michigan’s notary guidance continues to distinguish between traditional identification methods and the additional identity-proofing requirements that apply in remote notarizations.
For more information about Michigan notary requirements and professional education, visit MichiganNotaryAssociation.org.
Media Contact:
Deborah Lowery
Vice President
Michigan Notary Association
313-444-9336
dlowery@michigannotaryassociation.org
Contact
Michigan Notary AssociationContact
Leslie Hocker
810-334-1961
https://www.michigannotaryassociation.org/
Leslie Hocker
810-334-1961
https://www.michigannotaryassociation.org/
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