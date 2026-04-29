The AKARAMA Foundation Unveils 2026 Season: "Passport to Possibilities"
Chicago, IL, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Three Iconic Chicago Destinations, One Mission to Build Community
The AKARAMA Foundation is proud to announce its 2026 fundraising season, themed “Passport to Possibilities: Three Destinations. One Mission. Endless Impact.” This curated series of events invites Chicago’s civic leaders and philanthropists on a journey to fuel the Foundation’s critical scholarships and community-driven initiatives.
The 2026 season follows an intentional three-stop itinerary, highlighting the Foundation’s deep roots and expanding reach across the city:
The Departure: "The People’s House – A Chi Escape"
Saturday, June 28, 2026 | Obama Presidential Center – Home Court
The season takes flight at the landmark Home Court of Obama Presidential Center. This high-energy summer day party serves as the official departure point, gathering Chicago’s changemakers in a space synonymous with hope and civic progress.
THE STOPOVER: "A Passport to Jamaica"
Saturday, August 22, 2026 | AKARAMA Community Service Center
The second destination brings supporters to the heart of the Foundation’s operations. The AKARAMA Community Service Center will be transformed into a vibrant Jamaican oasis, showcasing the direct community impact of the Foundation’s local programming and providing an intimate look at the work being done on the ground.
The Grand Destination: "A Night in Paris"
Saturday, October 24, 2026 | Hyatt Regency Chicago
The journey culminates in a black-tie finale at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. This premier formal gala brings together the city’s most influential voices to secure the future of the Foundation’s scholarship recipients, concluding the season with an evening of global elegance.
“By framing our fundraising season as a ‘Passport to Possibilities,’ we are inviting the entire Chicago community to see the world of opportunity we create together,” said Kimberly B. Collier, President of the AKARAMA Foundation. “From the historic grounds of the Obama Presidential Center to our Paris-themed finale, every stop on this journey fuels our mission to provide endless impact through community programs and scholarships.”
About the AKARAMA Foundation:
Founded in 1981, the AKARAMA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educational excellence and community empowerment in Woodlawn and the surrounding Chicago neighborhoods. For 45 years, the Foundation has served as a vital resource, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of academic and civic success for all Chicagoans.
Media Contact:
Oveda Brown
Director, Marketing & Communications, AKARAMA Foundation, Inc.
marketing@akarama.com
312-723-8972
akarama.com
The AKARAMA Foundation is proud to announce its 2026 fundraising season, themed “Passport to Possibilities: Three Destinations. One Mission. Endless Impact.” This curated series of events invites Chicago’s civic leaders and philanthropists on a journey to fuel the Foundation’s critical scholarships and community-driven initiatives.
The 2026 season follows an intentional three-stop itinerary, highlighting the Foundation’s deep roots and expanding reach across the city:
The Departure: "The People’s House – A Chi Escape"
Saturday, June 28, 2026 | Obama Presidential Center – Home Court
The season takes flight at the landmark Home Court of Obama Presidential Center. This high-energy summer day party serves as the official departure point, gathering Chicago’s changemakers in a space synonymous with hope and civic progress.
THE STOPOVER: "A Passport to Jamaica"
Saturday, August 22, 2026 | AKARAMA Community Service Center
The second destination brings supporters to the heart of the Foundation’s operations. The AKARAMA Community Service Center will be transformed into a vibrant Jamaican oasis, showcasing the direct community impact of the Foundation’s local programming and providing an intimate look at the work being done on the ground.
The Grand Destination: "A Night in Paris"
Saturday, October 24, 2026 | Hyatt Regency Chicago
The journey culminates in a black-tie finale at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. This premier formal gala brings together the city’s most influential voices to secure the future of the Foundation’s scholarship recipients, concluding the season with an evening of global elegance.
“By framing our fundraising season as a ‘Passport to Possibilities,’ we are inviting the entire Chicago community to see the world of opportunity we create together,” said Kimberly B. Collier, President of the AKARAMA Foundation. “From the historic grounds of the Obama Presidential Center to our Paris-themed finale, every stop on this journey fuels our mission to provide endless impact through community programs and scholarships.”
About the AKARAMA Foundation:
Founded in 1981, the AKARAMA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educational excellence and community empowerment in Woodlawn and the surrounding Chicago neighborhoods. For 45 years, the Foundation has served as a vital resource, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of academic and civic success for all Chicagoans.
Media Contact:
Oveda Brown
Director, Marketing & Communications, AKARAMA Foundation, Inc.
marketing@akarama.com
312-723-8972
akarama.com
Contact
AKARAMA FoundationContact
Oveda Brown
312-723-8972
akarama.com
Oveda Brown
312-723-8972
akarama.com
Categories