Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Guide Architecture, LLC and Grovecourt Capital Partners, LLC
Dallas, TX, April 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Guide Architecture LLC &Grovecourt Capital Partners, LLC. This Investment represents a strategic and geographic expansion for Grovecourt Capital Partners, LLC
Located in Dallas, Texas, Guide Architecture is a healthcare-focused architecture and interior design firm specializing in the planning and design of facilities across acute care systems, outpatient and ambulatory care centers, behavioral health facilities, and medical office buildings.
Grovecourt Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, FL, specializing in investments in founder-led and family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. With an investment focus on the business services and healthcare services sectors, Grovecourt partners with management teams to execute both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, optimize performance, and create long-term value.
We are thrilled to be a part of Guide Architecture’s story and even more excited to watch their continued growth in partnership with Grovecourt Capital Partners. It was truly a pleasure collaborating with both teams throughout this process, and we look forward to seeing all that they can accomplish together. – Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Located in Dallas, Texas, Guide Architecture is a healthcare-focused architecture and interior design firm specializing in the planning and design of facilities across acute care systems, outpatient and ambulatory care centers, behavioral health facilities, and medical office buildings.
Grovecourt Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, FL, specializing in investments in founder-led and family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. With an investment focus on the business services and healthcare services sectors, Grovecourt partners with management teams to execute both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, optimize performance, and create long-term value.
We are thrilled to be a part of Guide Architecture’s story and even more excited to watch their continued growth in partnership with Grovecourt Capital Partners. It was truly a pleasure collaborating with both teams throughout this process, and we look forward to seeing all that they can accomplish together. – Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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