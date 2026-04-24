Sixty Carlton Unveils Definitive 2026 Market Report on Aerial Imagery in US Local Government

Sixty Carlton’s 2026 report identifies a $370 million U.S. local government aerial imagery market undergoing a structural shift toward subscription-based "Imagery-as-a-Service" and GeoAI. The study details how municipal and county stakeholders are leveraging high-frequency data to replace episodic custom flights, driving digital transformation and automated property intelligence.