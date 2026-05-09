ZionSphere Launches Volunteer Program — Opening Remote & Local Opportunities for Faith-Minded Americans Ready to Serve
Remote and local volunteers nationwide can now help bring immersive biblical VR experiences to underserved youth—no travel or tech expertise required, just a phone, a few hours a month, and a passion to serve.
Rocky Mount, NC, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ZionSphere, the virtual reality faith experience platform placing users inside immersive biblical stories, today announced the launch of two fully remote volunteer positions open to applicants across the United States. The roles — Mission Advocate and Digital Ambassador — are designed to extend the reach of ZionSphere's Open Doors Program without requiring volunteers to leave their homes.
The Open Doors Program sponsors fully-funded virtual reality deployments for underserved youth groups — churches, libraries, and after-school programs that serve young people who could not otherwise afford access to the platform. The new remote roles allow mission-minded individuals anywhere in the country to drive awareness, outreach, and funding from their own phones and computers.
Mission Advocate
Volunteers make outbound calls to churches and nonprofit organizations to share the Open Doors Program, solicit donations, and take inbound inquiries from supporters. No travel or prior tech experience is required — just a phone and a heart for the mission.
Digital Ambassador
Digital Ambassadors expand ZionSphere's online presence by sharing content across social media, listing the organization in church and nonprofit directories, and engaging faith communities in digital spaces.
"Most people who want to serve a mission like this assume they have to live nearby or own special equipment. We built these roles specifically to remove that barrier. If you have a phone and believe what we're building matters, there's a place for you on this team — no matter where you live." — Starkey Roberson, Founder & CEO
In addition to the remote positions, ZionSphere is actively recruiting local volunteers in and around Rocky Mount, NC for hands-on roles including Youth Guide, Tech Support, Transportation & Logistics, Photography & Documentation, Community Outreach, and Grant Writing Support. These on-site volunteers are the boots on the ground that make each VR deployment possible.
Both remote and local roles are asynchronous and flexible. Volunteers commit as few as 1–5 hours per month and are provided with materials, messaging guidelines, and dedicated support from the ZionSphere team.
Apply at zionsphere.world/open-doors-volunteer. Our team reviews every application personally and responds within 5–7 business days.
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a virtual reality faith experience platform born not from a business plan, but from obedience. Founder Starkey Roberson — a seasoned B2B technology builder — received a specific directive from the Holy Spirit to build virtual reality experiences around biblical stories. Built and headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ZionSphere places users inside immersive Scripture-based narratives, launching Summer 2026 with its founding experience Jonah & the Whale across VR, Web, iOS, and Android. ZionSphere's Open Doors Program — administered through fiscal sponsorship with the Christian Ministry Alliance, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit — sponsors fully-funded deployments for underserved youth groups nationwide. Learn more at www.zionsphere.world.
The Open Doors Program sponsors fully-funded virtual reality deployments for underserved youth groups — churches, libraries, and after-school programs that serve young people who could not otherwise afford access to the platform. The new remote roles allow mission-minded individuals anywhere in the country to drive awareness, outreach, and funding from their own phones and computers.
Mission Advocate
Volunteers make outbound calls to churches and nonprofit organizations to share the Open Doors Program, solicit donations, and take inbound inquiries from supporters. No travel or prior tech experience is required — just a phone and a heart for the mission.
Digital Ambassador
Digital Ambassadors expand ZionSphere's online presence by sharing content across social media, listing the organization in church and nonprofit directories, and engaging faith communities in digital spaces.
"Most people who want to serve a mission like this assume they have to live nearby or own special equipment. We built these roles specifically to remove that barrier. If you have a phone and believe what we're building matters, there's a place for you on this team — no matter where you live." — Starkey Roberson, Founder & CEO
In addition to the remote positions, ZionSphere is actively recruiting local volunteers in and around Rocky Mount, NC for hands-on roles including Youth Guide, Tech Support, Transportation & Logistics, Photography & Documentation, Community Outreach, and Grant Writing Support. These on-site volunteers are the boots on the ground that make each VR deployment possible.
Both remote and local roles are asynchronous and flexible. Volunteers commit as few as 1–5 hours per month and are provided with materials, messaging guidelines, and dedicated support from the ZionSphere team.
Apply at zionsphere.world/open-doors-volunteer. Our team reviews every application personally and responds within 5–7 business days.
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a virtual reality faith experience platform born not from a business plan, but from obedience. Founder Starkey Roberson — a seasoned B2B technology builder — received a specific directive from the Holy Spirit to build virtual reality experiences around biblical stories. Built and headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ZionSphere places users inside immersive Scripture-based narratives, launching Summer 2026 with its founding experience Jonah & the Whale across VR, Web, iOS, and Android. ZionSphere's Open Doors Program — administered through fiscal sponsorship with the Christian Ministry Alliance, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit — sponsors fully-funded deployments for underserved youth groups nationwide. Learn more at www.zionsphere.world.
Contact
ZionSphere LLCContact
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
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