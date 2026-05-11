Dina Management Hits $310M in Assets Under Custody, Strengthening Market Leadership
Sydney, Australia, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dina Management Pty Ltd, a licensed financial services firm specialising in listed equities, corporate bonds, proprietary managed investment schemes, and custodial services, is pleased to announce that it has surpassed $310 million in Assets Under Custody (AUC). This milestone further solidifies the firm’s position as a trusted partner for institutional and high-net-worth clients seeking structured market access and execution capabilities across a diverse range of asset classes.
In addition to managing substantial assets, Dina Management continues to drive high levels of market activity, with over $360 million in annual transaction volume. This performance underscores the firm’s strength in delivering seamless and efficient execution across equities, bonds, and alternative investments for sophisticated investors.
"Our growth to $310 million in assets under custody is a testament to the trust our clients place in us,” said Mr. Finlay Campbell, CEO and Founder of Dina Management. "This, coupled with the $360 million in annual transaction volume, reflects the effectiveness of our market access, execution capabilities, and our commitment to delivering bespoke financial solutions for institutional and high-net-worth clients."
At Dina Management, the focus remains on providing customised and structured solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. The firm’s ability to offer tailored access to global markets, manage complex transactions, and provide robust custodial services ensures that its clients are always well-positioned for success in an ever-changing financial landscape.
"Our institutional and high-net-worth clients demand a high level of expertise and service, and we are proud to deliver that with our advanced market execution capabilities and comprehensive product offerings," added Mr. Campbell. "As we continue to grow, we remain focused on providing best-in-class service, combining innovation with deep market knowledge to help our clients achieve their financial goals."
As Dina management continues to expand its client base and strengthen its offerings, the firm remains committed to maintaining its leadership in the financial services industry. Dina Management plans to enhance its platform with new technology and investment strategies, ensuring that its clients benefit from the latest market insights and solutions.
About Dina Management Pty Ltd
Dina Management Pty Ltd is a licensed Australian financial services firm specialising in listed equities, corporate bonds, proprietary investment schemes, and custodial and depository services. The firm focuses on delivering structured investment access and execution to institutional and high net worth clients.
In addition to managing substantial assets, Dina Management continues to drive high levels of market activity, with over $360 million in annual transaction volume. This performance underscores the firm’s strength in delivering seamless and efficient execution across equities, bonds, and alternative investments for sophisticated investors.
"Our growth to $310 million in assets under custody is a testament to the trust our clients place in us,” said Mr. Finlay Campbell, CEO and Founder of Dina Management. "This, coupled with the $360 million in annual transaction volume, reflects the effectiveness of our market access, execution capabilities, and our commitment to delivering bespoke financial solutions for institutional and high-net-worth clients."
At Dina Management, the focus remains on providing customised and structured solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. The firm’s ability to offer tailored access to global markets, manage complex transactions, and provide robust custodial services ensures that its clients are always well-positioned for success in an ever-changing financial landscape.
"Our institutional and high-net-worth clients demand a high level of expertise and service, and we are proud to deliver that with our advanced market execution capabilities and comprehensive product offerings," added Mr. Campbell. "As we continue to grow, we remain focused on providing best-in-class service, combining innovation with deep market knowledge to help our clients achieve their financial goals."
As Dina management continues to expand its client base and strengthen its offerings, the firm remains committed to maintaining its leadership in the financial services industry. Dina Management plans to enhance its platform with new technology and investment strategies, ensuring that its clients benefit from the latest market insights and solutions.
About Dina Management Pty Ltd
Dina Management Pty Ltd is a licensed Australian financial services firm specialising in listed equities, corporate bonds, proprietary investment schemes, and custodial and depository services. The firm focuses on delivering structured investment access and execution to institutional and high net worth clients.
Contact
Dina ManagementContact
Kevin Brown
+61 2 9158 3240
https://dinam.com.au
Kevin Brown
+61 2 9158 3240
https://dinam.com.au
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