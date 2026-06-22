Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service.
Rocky Mount, NC, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing (BPO) company specializing in remote customer support and technical support for small and mid-size businesses. Headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the company delivers scalable, high-quality service solutions designed to meet the demands of modern, service-driven industries.
Unlike traditional call centers that rely on generalist agents and scripted interactions, Mensen Praten operates on a proprietary credential-based model. Every agent is required to pass an industry-specific knowledge assessment before being deployed to support clients in that sector. This ensures that businesses are not just outsourcing labor, but gaining access to agents who understand the terminology, workflows, and customer expectations unique to their industry.
Mensen Praten currently supports clients across eleven key verticals: Solar & Home Energy, Home Improvement, Healthcare, Hospitality, E-commerce & Online Retail, Tech & SaaS, Restoration & Emergency Services, Firearms & Outdoor Retail, Senior Care & Home Health, Independent Insurance, and Real Estate & Property Management. Each vertical is supported by agents who are tested, verified, and continuously evaluated to maintain a high standard of service delivery.
The company provides 24/7 customer support coverage, allowing businesses to remain accessible to their customers at all times. Services include inbound and outbound customer service, lead intake and qualification, appointment scheduling, order management, technical support, and after-hours support. Whether handling high-volume inquiries or specialized customer interactions, Mensen Praten ensures that every conversation is handled with professionalism, clarity, and efficiency.
At its core, Mensen Praten is built on the belief that great service requires more than availability—it requires understanding. By combining trained, credentialed agents with flexible service models and a commitment to continuous improvement, the company helps businesses reduce missed opportunities, improve customer satisfaction, and scale their operations with confidence.
Mensen Praten is currently accepting new clients across all supported industries and continues to expand its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of businesses nationwide.
Unlike traditional call centers that rely on generalist agents and scripted interactions, Mensen Praten operates on a proprietary credential-based model. Every agent is required to pass an industry-specific knowledge assessment before being deployed to support clients in that sector. This ensures that businesses are not just outsourcing labor, but gaining access to agents who understand the terminology, workflows, and customer expectations unique to their industry.
Mensen Praten currently supports clients across eleven key verticals: Solar & Home Energy, Home Improvement, Healthcare, Hospitality, E-commerce & Online Retail, Tech & SaaS, Restoration & Emergency Services, Firearms & Outdoor Retail, Senior Care & Home Health, Independent Insurance, and Real Estate & Property Management. Each vertical is supported by agents who are tested, verified, and continuously evaluated to maintain a high standard of service delivery.
The company provides 24/7 customer support coverage, allowing businesses to remain accessible to their customers at all times. Services include inbound and outbound customer service, lead intake and qualification, appointment scheduling, order management, technical support, and after-hours support. Whether handling high-volume inquiries or specialized customer interactions, Mensen Praten ensures that every conversation is handled with professionalism, clarity, and efficiency.
At its core, Mensen Praten is built on the belief that great service requires more than availability—it requires understanding. By combining trained, credentialed agents with flexible service models and a commitment to continuous improvement, the company helps businesses reduce missed opportunities, improve customer satisfaction, and scale their operations with confidence.
Mensen Praten is currently accepting new clients across all supported industries and continues to expand its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of businesses nationwide.
Contact
Mensen PratenContact
Starkey Roberson
1 252 888 1939
https://www.mensenpraten.com
Starkey Roberson
1 252 888 1939
https://www.mensenpraten.com
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