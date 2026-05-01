Alex Hemmat, Charge One Board Member, Introduces New Secure Customer Vault Feature
Plano, TX, May 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charge One, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, has announced the rollout of its new Customer Vault feature, created to help businesses securely save customer payment information while making future transactions faster and more efficient.
The new feature enables merchants to store customer payment details through advanced encryption and tokenization technology, helping protect sensitive cardholder information. By securely saving payment credentials, businesses can reduce the need for customers to repeatedly enter their payment information, creating a smoother checkout experience while supporting strong security and compliance practices.
“Businesses need payment solutions that are both secure and convenient,” said Alex Hemmat, Board Member of Charge One. “Our Customer Vault feature allows merchants to securely retain customer payment data, making recurring transactions, subscriptions, and invoicing easier while maintaining high security standards.”
With Customer Vault, Charge One merchants can benefit from:
Secure storage of customer payment profiles for future transactions
Faster checkout experiences for returning customers
Easier recurring billing and subscription payment management
Reduced PCI compliance burden through tokenization technology
Improved customer satisfaction and retention
The Customer Vault feature is seamlessly integrated into Charge One’s payment platform, allowing merchants to manage stored customer payment information alongside billing, transaction reporting, and payment processing tools within a single dashboard.
As digital transactions continue to expand, businesses are placing greater emphasis on protecting customer data. Charge One’s latest feature addresses this growing need by combining security, efficiency, and convenience into one solution.
The Customer Vault feature is now available for all eligible Charge One merchants.
About Charge One
Charge One is an online payment solutions provider that helps businesses accept and manage payments through credit card processing, mobile payment solutions, virtual terminals, recurring billing tools, and more. Focused on innovation, security, and customer support, Charge One helps businesses simplify payments and improve operational efficiency.
The new feature enables merchants to store customer payment details through advanced encryption and tokenization technology, helping protect sensitive cardholder information. By securely saving payment credentials, businesses can reduce the need for customers to repeatedly enter their payment information, creating a smoother checkout experience while supporting strong security and compliance practices.
“Businesses need payment solutions that are both secure and convenient,” said Alex Hemmat, Board Member of Charge One. “Our Customer Vault feature allows merchants to securely retain customer payment data, making recurring transactions, subscriptions, and invoicing easier while maintaining high security standards.”
With Customer Vault, Charge One merchants can benefit from:
Secure storage of customer payment profiles for future transactions
Faster checkout experiences for returning customers
Easier recurring billing and subscription payment management
Reduced PCI compliance burden through tokenization technology
Improved customer satisfaction and retention
The Customer Vault feature is seamlessly integrated into Charge One’s payment platform, allowing merchants to manage stored customer payment information alongside billing, transaction reporting, and payment processing tools within a single dashboard.
As digital transactions continue to expand, businesses are placing greater emphasis on protecting customer data. Charge One’s latest feature addresses this growing need by combining security, efficiency, and convenience into one solution.
The Customer Vault feature is now available for all eligible Charge One merchants.
About Charge One
Charge One is an online payment solutions provider that helps businesses accept and manage payments through credit card processing, mobile payment solutions, virtual terminals, recurring billing tools, and more. Focused on innovation, security, and customer support, Charge One helps businesses simplify payments and improve operational efficiency.
Contact
Charge 1Contact
Alex Hemmat
800-815-1881
www.charge1.com
Alex Hemmat
800-815-1881
www.charge1.com
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