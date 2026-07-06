SMARTFormulator Debuting Unified SMART QMS-DMS-TMS Suite
New solution bridges the gap between R&D and compliance, offering chemical and CPG companies a seamless, audit-ready "Concept-to-Launch" ecosystem.
Morganville, NJ, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SMARTFormulator LLC, a leading developer of specialized software for the process manufacturing industry will formally unveil its most comprehensive innovation to date—the SMART-QMS-DMS-TMS. The solution offers Quality Management, Document Management, and Training Management in a configurable platform for companies across the chemical industry.
As global regulatory landscapes become increasingly complex, SMARTFormulator is providing laboratories and manufacturers with a powerful, integrated alternative to rigid and cost-prohibitive legacy systems. The new solution is designed to handle the high-pressure demands of formulation-heavy companies, ensuring that quality and compliance are never an afterthought.
“Speed to market is everything in the cosmetic and chemical industries, but it cannot come at the expense of compliance,” said Rachel Schneider, Director of Business Development. “By adding centralized Quality Management directly into the formulation process and incorporating seamless integration with DocuSign eSignature, we provide massive competitive advantage. You can now formulate with confidence, knowing your product meets global standards while simultaneously automating the signature and approval process of documents and SOPs to be audit-ready within a single platform.”
The SMART-QMS-DMS-TMS acts as a logical extension of the SMARTFormulator PLM+ and SMART Manufacturing-ERP. This integration allows companies to manage the full Formulation to Commercialization process while maintaining total control over quality documentation and training.
Key features of the new platform include:
Seamless Document Approval: A native DocuSign interface for the electronic review and sign-off of SOPs and Quality Docs, ensuring a secure, paperless, and frictionless workflow.
Full Quality Lifecycle Management: Centralized automation for CAPA (Corrective/Preventive Actions), Non-Conformance, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), and Risk Management.
Audit-Ready Compliance: A secure, cloud-based environment that provides "Compliance you can Prove," keeping organizations prepared for inspections at all times.
Electronic signatures: Sign QMS-Documents/SOP’s with multiple signatures on a single document, leveraging DocuSign API.
Workforce Readiness: Integrated Training Management (TMS) to track employee records and ensure all staff are certified on the latest SOPs.
Stripe Payment Integration – Customer Payments via a SaaS Cloud Subscription model to be able to deploy our solution globally to your locations.
PostMark - Email integration for email alert notifications on tasks based on due dates.
Whether deployed as a standalone solution or as part of the SMART Enterprise Suite, the platform ensures that companies can bridge the gap between formulation development and the manufacturing floor.
Contact the SMARTFormulator team to see how the SMART Formulator, SMART-QMS-DMS-TMS & SMART-ERP can modernize your operations.
As global regulatory landscapes become increasingly complex, SMARTFormulator is providing laboratories and manufacturers with a powerful, integrated alternative to rigid and cost-prohibitive legacy systems. The new solution is designed to handle the high-pressure demands of formulation-heavy companies, ensuring that quality and compliance are never an afterthought.
“Speed to market is everything in the cosmetic and chemical industries, but it cannot come at the expense of compliance,” said Rachel Schneider, Director of Business Development. “By adding centralized Quality Management directly into the formulation process and incorporating seamless integration with DocuSign eSignature, we provide massive competitive advantage. You can now formulate with confidence, knowing your product meets global standards while simultaneously automating the signature and approval process of documents and SOPs to be audit-ready within a single platform.”
The SMART-QMS-DMS-TMS acts as a logical extension of the SMARTFormulator PLM+ and SMART Manufacturing-ERP. This integration allows companies to manage the full Formulation to Commercialization process while maintaining total control over quality documentation and training.
Key features of the new platform include:
Seamless Document Approval: A native DocuSign interface for the electronic review and sign-off of SOPs and Quality Docs, ensuring a secure, paperless, and frictionless workflow.
Full Quality Lifecycle Management: Centralized automation for CAPA (Corrective/Preventive Actions), Non-Conformance, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), and Risk Management.
Audit-Ready Compliance: A secure, cloud-based environment that provides "Compliance you can Prove," keeping organizations prepared for inspections at all times.
Electronic signatures: Sign QMS-Documents/SOP’s with multiple signatures on a single document, leveraging DocuSign API.
Workforce Readiness: Integrated Training Management (TMS) to track employee records and ensure all staff are certified on the latest SOPs.
Stripe Payment Integration – Customer Payments via a SaaS Cloud Subscription model to be able to deploy our solution globally to your locations.
PostMark - Email integration for email alert notifications on tasks based on due dates.
Whether deployed as a standalone solution or as part of the SMART Enterprise Suite, the platform ensures that companies can bridge the gap between formulation development and the manufacturing floor.
Contact the SMARTFormulator team to see how the SMART Formulator, SMART-QMS-DMS-TMS & SMART-ERP can modernize your operations.
Contact
SMARTFormulator LLCContact
Rachel Schneider
917-318-9848
www.smartformulator.com
Rachel Schneider
917-318-9848
www.smartformulator.com
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