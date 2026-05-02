Future Horizons Introduces the Temple Grandin Doll with Cow
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is also a bestselling author and a leading voice in autism presenting at conferences nationwide to help parents and professionals support individuals with autism. Her scientific training and lived experience give her a unique perspective in the field of animal science.
Arlington, TX, May 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons is set to release a special collectible celebrating the legacy of Temple Grandin, coming in Summer 2026.
The collection features a 12-inch plush Temple Grandin doll, designed to reflect her recognizable style, along with a small plush cow as a tribute to her groundbreaking work in animal science and welfare.
For decades, Dr. Grandin has influenced millions through her pioneering research, advocacy, and education. This collectible honors her significant contributions to improving animal welfare and advancing understanding of autism.
The item is designed for educators, students, advocates, and collectors, and will be available exclusively through Future Horizons.
The collection features a 12-inch plush Temple Grandin doll, designed to reflect her recognizable style, along with a small plush cow as a tribute to her groundbreaking work in animal science and welfare.
For decades, Dr. Grandin has influenced millions through her pioneering research, advocacy, and education. This collectible honors her significant contributions to improving animal welfare and advancing understanding of autism.
The item is designed for educators, students, advocates, and collectors, and will be available exclusively through Future Horizons.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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