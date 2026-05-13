etrailer First in St. Charles County to Offer Missouri Child Care Works
The company is the first in the county to introduce the shared child care support solution for its employees.
St. Charles, MO, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO), in partnership with Kids Win Missouri, recently worked with etrailer to launch the Missouri Child Care Works Tri-Share program. As the first local business to adopt the program, etrailer is expanding access to shared child care support for its workforce.
Missouri Child Care Works is designed to increase family access to affordable, high-quality child care through locally coordinated cost-sharing partnerships. St. Charles County-based etrailer is bringing this new shared child care support model to its employees. The program is modeled after the Tri-Share approach, which divides the cost of child care among employers, families and either state government or a philanthropic partner.
This initiative helps employee families with children age five and under to receive child care support through funding from etrailer and the state. Administered by CCAMO, the employer and state contributions are paid directly to participating child care providers, making the benefit easy to use for etrailer employees.
etrailer is a family-owned and operated business specializing in RV, trailer and towing accessories. Founded in 1946, the company’s showroom and installation facility is located at 1507 Highway A in Wentzville, Missouri. etrailer.com is the world’s leading online retailer of custom-fit towing accessories.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the support this program brings to growing families around the shop, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us next,” said Greg McCarthy, Team Enthusiast at etrailer.
“When employers invest in child care benefits, they play a critical role in removing barriers for families returning to the workforce while strengthening their ability to attract and retain talent,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “With full-time child care representing one of the largest expenses for working families, our partnership with etrailer offers a meaningful solution to support employee retention.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Missouri Child Care Works is designed to increase family access to affordable, high-quality child care through locally coordinated cost-sharing partnerships. St. Charles County-based etrailer is bringing this new shared child care support model to its employees. The program is modeled after the Tri-Share approach, which divides the cost of child care among employers, families and either state government or a philanthropic partner.
This initiative helps employee families with children age five and under to receive child care support through funding from etrailer and the state. Administered by CCAMO, the employer and state contributions are paid directly to participating child care providers, making the benefit easy to use for etrailer employees.
etrailer is a family-owned and operated business specializing in RV, trailer and towing accessories. Founded in 1946, the company’s showroom and installation facility is located at 1507 Highway A in Wentzville, Missouri. etrailer.com is the world’s leading online retailer of custom-fit towing accessories.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the support this program brings to growing families around the shop, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us next,” said Greg McCarthy, Team Enthusiast at etrailer.
“When employers invest in child care benefits, they play a critical role in removing barriers for families returning to the workforce while strengthening their ability to attract and retain talent,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “With full-time child care representing one of the largest expenses for working families, our partnership with etrailer offers a meaningful solution to support employee retention.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Contact
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Categories