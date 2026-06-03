GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Launches Young Entrepreneurs Grant Program to Fund Florida's Next Generation of Business Leaders
New micro-grant initiative supports founders under 25 with real, revenue-generating businesses across the state of Florida.
Boynton Beach, FL, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces the launch of the Young Entrepreneurs Grant Program, a funding opportunity designed to empower Florida's next generation of founders. The program supports young innovators under 25 who have already launched a real, revenue-generating business and are ready to grow, scale, and lead.
The grant cycle runs from May 1, 2026 through August 31, 2026. Applicants submit a $15 non-refundable application fee. The award pool is directly determined by the number of paid applications received, with 5 to 10 micro-grants awarded each cycle. Grant amounts range from $500 to $2,000 depending on total applications, making the program both transparent and scalable.
To qualify, applicants must be under 25 years old as of August 31, 2026, reside in Florida, and have an established business operating in the state with an Instagram Shop, website, or Facebook Shop. Applicants must have made at least one verifiable sale and provide proof of that transaction. All industries are eligible except influencer-only pages, content-creator-only pages, and businesses without a product or service for sale. Applicants under 18 years of age must have a parent or legal guardian co-sign the application and grant agreement.
Semi-finalists will be announced on October 1, 2026. Finalists will be revealed in November 2026 at the Young Entrepreneurs Gala, a signature event celebrating the achievements of young business leaders. Applications are evaluated by a judging committee on six criteria: clarity of business model, proof of traction, impact of grant funds, entrepreneur's commitment and vision, feasibility of growth plan, and community impact.
Grant funds may be used for lawful business registration in Florida and IRS EIN acquisition, inventory and equipment, marketing and advertising, business certifications, website development, legal or accounting services, and business expansion. Funds may not be used for personal expenses, rent unrelated to the business, influencer sponsorships, or cryptocurrency and trading activities.
"This program is about more than grants, it's about recognizing the courage, creativity, and hustle of young people who have already taken the leap into entrepreneurship," said GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute leadership Founder Annette Gray. "We believe that micro-capital, paired with community support, can be the catalyst that turns a side hustle into a sustainable business. These young founders deserve to be seen, funded, and celebrated."
How to Apply: Applications are accepted at gbdcei.org from May 1 through August 31, 2026. The application requires personal information, business verification documents, eight narrative questions, financial information, and required attachments including product photos and proof of sale. Payment of the $15 application fee is accepted via Stripe. Grant funds are disbursed within 30 days of the finalist announcement via ACH transfer, check, or business PayPal/Stripe account.
The grant cycle runs from May 1, 2026 through August 31, 2026. Applicants submit a $15 non-refundable application fee. The award pool is directly determined by the number of paid applications received, with 5 to 10 micro-grants awarded each cycle. Grant amounts range from $500 to $2,000 depending on total applications, making the program both transparent and scalable.
To qualify, applicants must be under 25 years old as of August 31, 2026, reside in Florida, and have an established business operating in the state with an Instagram Shop, website, or Facebook Shop. Applicants must have made at least one verifiable sale and provide proof of that transaction. All industries are eligible except influencer-only pages, content-creator-only pages, and businesses without a product or service for sale. Applicants under 18 years of age must have a parent or legal guardian co-sign the application and grant agreement.
Semi-finalists will be announced on October 1, 2026. Finalists will be revealed in November 2026 at the Young Entrepreneurs Gala, a signature event celebrating the achievements of young business leaders. Applications are evaluated by a judging committee on six criteria: clarity of business model, proof of traction, impact of grant funds, entrepreneur's commitment and vision, feasibility of growth plan, and community impact.
Grant funds may be used for lawful business registration in Florida and IRS EIN acquisition, inventory and equipment, marketing and advertising, business certifications, website development, legal or accounting services, and business expansion. Funds may not be used for personal expenses, rent unrelated to the business, influencer sponsorships, or cryptocurrency and trading activities.
"This program is about more than grants, it's about recognizing the courage, creativity, and hustle of young people who have already taken the leap into entrepreneurship," said GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute leadership Founder Annette Gray. "We believe that micro-capital, paired with community support, can be the catalyst that turns a side hustle into a sustainable business. These young founders deserve to be seen, funded, and celebrated."
How to Apply: Applications are accepted at gbdcei.org from May 1 through August 31, 2026. The application requires personal information, business verification documents, eight narrative questions, financial information, and required attachments including product photos and proof of sale. Payment of the $15 application fee is accepted via Stripe. Grant funds are disbursed within 30 days of the finalist announcement via ACH transfer, check, or business PayPal/Stripe account.
Contact
GBDC Entrepreneurship InstituteContact
Annette Gray
561-894-4510
www.gbdcei.org
Annette Gray
561-894-4510
www.gbdcei.org
Categories