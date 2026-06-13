GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute and the Dwight Stephenson Foundation Open New Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, in partnership with the Dwight Stephenson Foundation, proudly announces the opening of the new Dwight Stephenson Foundation Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town’s Experiential Learning Center. This milestone investment expands access to cutting edge technology for youth across Palm Beach County, equipping young innovators with the digital tools, training, and hands on learning environment needed to thrive in today’s tech driven economy.
Boynton Beach, FL, June 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute (GBDCEI) proudly announces the opening of the Dwight Stephenson Foundation Computer Lab at the GBDCEI KidZ‑Preneur Town experiential learning center. This milestone was made possible through the generous donation of 10 laptop computers from the Dwight Stephenson Foundation.
“These computers are a wonderful addition to our current equipment and will significantly enhance our STEM programs and tutoring services,” said Annette Gray, Founder of GBDCEI. “This partnership strengthens our ability to close learning gaps and expand access to high‑quality technology education for youth across Palm Beach County.”
Founded as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in July 2014, the GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Center for Experiential Learning has consistently evolved to meet community needs. In 2019, GBDCEI launched the Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership Training (M.E.L.T.) Bus, bringing hands‑on training directly into neighborhoods. During the COVID‑19 pandemic, the organization pivoted once again, addressing learning loss, STEAM gaps, and the rising challenges faced by families experiencing homelessness. Today, GBDCEI stands as a beacon of empowerment, innovation, and opportunity for youth and families throughout Palm Beach County and beyond.
GBDCEI’s mission centers on delivering engaging, transformative programs that remove obstacles tied to generational incarceration, recidivism, and economic instability. Through financial literacy, leadership development, life skills, entrepreneurship training, and STEAM‑based learning, the organization works to reduce dropout rates, improve employability, and create pathways to long‑term success.
The Dwight Stephenson Foundation, founded in 2007 by NFL Hall of Famer and former Miami Dolphin Dwight Stephenson and his wife Dinah Stephenson, has long been committed to uplifting children and families across South Florida. Mr. Stephenson, also a successful businessman and owner of D. Stephenson Construction, Inc., created the foundation to merge his passions for business and sports in support of charitable causes. The Foundation hosts several major events each year, including its signature Dwight Stephenson Hall of Fame Golf Classic held every April.
This new partnership with GBDCEI represents a shared commitment to educational access, youth empowerment, and community advancement.
“These computers are a wonderful addition to our current equipment and will significantly enhance our STEM programs and tutoring services,” said Annette Gray, Founder of GBDCEI. “This partnership strengthens our ability to close learning gaps and expand access to high‑quality technology education for youth across Palm Beach County.”
Founded as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in July 2014, the GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Center for Experiential Learning has consistently evolved to meet community needs. In 2019, GBDCEI launched the Mobile Entrepreneurship Leadership Training (M.E.L.T.) Bus, bringing hands‑on training directly into neighborhoods. During the COVID‑19 pandemic, the organization pivoted once again, addressing learning loss, STEAM gaps, and the rising challenges faced by families experiencing homelessness. Today, GBDCEI stands as a beacon of empowerment, innovation, and opportunity for youth and families throughout Palm Beach County and beyond.
GBDCEI’s mission centers on delivering engaging, transformative programs that remove obstacles tied to generational incarceration, recidivism, and economic instability. Through financial literacy, leadership development, life skills, entrepreneurship training, and STEAM‑based learning, the organization works to reduce dropout rates, improve employability, and create pathways to long‑term success.
The Dwight Stephenson Foundation, founded in 2007 by NFL Hall of Famer and former Miami Dolphin Dwight Stephenson and his wife Dinah Stephenson, has long been committed to uplifting children and families across South Florida. Mr. Stephenson, also a successful businessman and owner of D. Stephenson Construction, Inc., created the foundation to merge his passions for business and sports in support of charitable causes. The Foundation hosts several major events each year, including its signature Dwight Stephenson Hall of Fame Golf Classic held every April.
This new partnership with GBDCEI represents a shared commitment to educational access, youth empowerment, and community advancement.
Contact
GBDC Entrepreneurship InstituteContact
Annette Gray
561-894-4510
www.gbdcei.org
Foundation Contact:
Dwight Stephenson Foundation info@dwightstephensonfoundation.org
(954) 315-7020
Annette Gray
561-894-4510
www.gbdcei.org
Foundation Contact:
Dwight Stephenson Foundation info@dwightstephensonfoundation.org
(954) 315-7020
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