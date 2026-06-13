GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute and the Dwight Stephenson Foundation Open New Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, in partnership with the Dwight Stephenson Foundation, proudly announces the opening of the new Dwight Stephenson Foundation Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town’s Experiential Learning Center. This milestone investment expands access to cutting edge technology for youth across Palm Beach County, equipping young innovators with the digital tools, training, and hands on learning environment needed to thrive in today’s tech driven economy.