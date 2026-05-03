Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Hammerhead Holding, Inc. and Constellation Capital Group, LLC
Phoenix, AZ, May 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Hammerhead Holding, Inc. and Constellation Capital Group, LLC. This Investment represents a geographic expansion for Constellation Capital Group, LLC.
Hammerhead Holding, Inc., based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading manufacturer and installer of high-quality countertops, tubs, and shower surrounds crafted from laminate, cultured marble, and natural stone such as granite and quartz. Additionally, they work as a trusted subcontractor who partners with major homebuilders, kitchen and bath remodelers, custom homebuilders, and build-to-rent contractors. Their services support new construction and renovation projects in tenant improvement, multifamily, and single-family residential markets.
Founded in 2019, Constellation Capital Group (“CCG”) is a strategic advisory firm with partners based in San Diego and Miami. The firm reflects its partners’ shared experience and passion across corporate finance, operations, business development, and strategic execution.
“We are excited about what the future holds for the Hammerhead Team. We wish them the best in the near future and are excited to see the legacy continue with Constellation Capital Group.”
– Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Hammerhead Holding, Inc., based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading manufacturer and installer of high-quality countertops, tubs, and shower surrounds crafted from laminate, cultured marble, and natural stone such as granite and quartz. Additionally, they work as a trusted subcontractor who partners with major homebuilders, kitchen and bath remodelers, custom homebuilders, and build-to-rent contractors. Their services support new construction and renovation projects in tenant improvement, multifamily, and single-family residential markets.
Founded in 2019, Constellation Capital Group (“CCG”) is a strategic advisory firm with partners based in San Diego and Miami. The firm reflects its partners’ shared experience and passion across corporate finance, operations, business development, and strategic execution.
“We are excited about what the future holds for the Hammerhead Team. We wish them the best in the near future and are excited to see the legacy continue with Constellation Capital Group.”
– Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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