Fred T. Korematsu Institute Promotes Courtney Peagler to Executive Director to Co-Lead Organization’s Next Phase

Fred T. Korematsu Institute Promotes Courtney Peagler to Executive Director to Co-Lead Organization’s Next Phase. Founded in 2009, the Fred T. Korematsu Institute honors the legacy of Fred Korematsu, who famously challenged the unjust exclusion and incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.