Air Care Alliance Announces New Board Chairman and Executive Director
JJ Suarez Appointed Chairman; Barbara Sica Named Executive Director
Norwood, MA, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Air Care Alliance (ACA), a nonprofit public service organization representing a nationwide network of volunteer pilot groups delivering impactful and inspiring service through aviation, is pleased to announce the appointment of JJ Suarez as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Barbara Sica as Executive Director.
“The Air Care Alliance team is composed of dedicated leaders committed to fostering and advancing charitable aviation,” said Mark Hanson, President of Air Care Alliance. “Both JJ and Barbara bring a wealth of experience and a shared enthusiasm for public benefit flying that will not only further our mission, but also expand our ability to support current members, welcome new ones, and raise broader awareness of the value of general aviation and its impact on the communities where we live, work, and fly.”
JJ Suarez, Air Care Alliance Chairman of the Board
Prior to being named Chairman of the Board of Air Care Alliance (ACA), JJ Suarez served on the ACA Board of Directors for three years. His career spans a dynamic blend of academic, entrepreneurial, corporate, industry, and community leadership roles.
In 1996, he founded CSA Group, an architectural, engineering, and construction management firm that has grown to employ more than 500 professionals across multiple locations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Central America.
JJ earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico and went on to Cornell University, where he completed both a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and a Ph.D. in Structural Engineering. A passionate advocate for aviation, he currently serves as Chairman of the TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) Board. He is also an active volunteer pilot, flying missions for LifeLine Pilots, Angel Flight East, Angel Flight Soars, Angel Flights Central and SkyHope, averaging 30 angel flights a year.
JJ shared his thoughts on the appointment, saying, “I am honored to serve as Chairman of the Board of Air Care Alliance and to support an organization that plays such a vital role in advancing public benefit flying across the country. Volunteer pilots and the organizations that support them represent the very best of aviation—using their time, talent, and resources to serve others. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members, our partners, and the broader aviation community to strengthen collaboration, expand our impact, and ensure that those in need continue to have access to these life-changing services, while also supporting our communities through the power of general aviation.”
Barbara Sica, Air Care Alliance Executive Director
As ACA’s Executive Director, Barbara Sica brings more than 35 years of executive leadership in business management and marketing, including 16 years in the nonprofit public benefit flying sector. Her experience spans strategic communications, organizational leadership, and mission-driven program development — positioning her well to guide ACA during this period of transition.
Prior to her work in the nonprofit sector, Barbara served as Vice President of Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Investor Relations for a publicly traded international technology management firm. She also held senior marketing roles across the healthcare, publishing, and retail industries, building a career defined by cross-sector expertise and results-driven leadership.
In her role, Sica will work closely with ACA’s Board of Directors, member organizations, and partners to strengthen the organization’s impact and ensure continuity across its programs supporting volunteer pilots who provide humanitarian flights nationwide. Reflecting on her new role, Barbara said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to support ACA during this time of transition and to collaborate with the board, members, volunteer pilots, and partners to advance our organization’s vital work in public benefit flying. I remain deeply committed to elevating the often-overlooked value of volunteer pilots and the organizations that support them, harnessing the power of aviation to make a meaningful difference in our communities.”
About Air Care Alliance
Air Care Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public service organization supporting the work of volunteer-based charitable organizations whose members fly to help others. ACA’s mission is to promote, support, and represent public benefit flying through communication and cooperation among organizations facilitating flights for health, compassion, and community service. ACA represents over 50 volunteer pilot organizations that form a vibrant ecosystem of service through aviation. ACA encourages volunteerism among pilots and ensures that charitable aviation remains a viable resource to those who need it most.
With more than 19,500 volunteer pilots across the United States, these compassionate humanitarians leverage their time, talents, and resources to assist those in need. Their missions include transporting patients who must travel long distances to access healthcare, relocating animals to improve adoption opportunities or support their training as service animals, providing educational STEM flights for students, and responding to a wide range of other humanitarian needs—an effort commonly known as “public benefit flying.” Despite its profound impact, the role of general aviation and volunteerism within it remains relatively unknown. For this reason, Air Care Alliance is committed to increasing public awareness of its benefits, encouraging more pilots to volunteer, and continuing to expand its network of volunteer pilot organizations (VPOs) nationwide.
To learn more, visit aircarealliance.org.
“The Air Care Alliance team is composed of dedicated leaders committed to fostering and advancing charitable aviation,” said Mark Hanson, President of Air Care Alliance. “Both JJ and Barbara bring a wealth of experience and a shared enthusiasm for public benefit flying that will not only further our mission, but also expand our ability to support current members, welcome new ones, and raise broader awareness of the value of general aviation and its impact on the communities where we live, work, and fly.”
JJ Suarez, Air Care Alliance Chairman of the Board
Prior to being named Chairman of the Board of Air Care Alliance (ACA), JJ Suarez served on the ACA Board of Directors for three years. His career spans a dynamic blend of academic, entrepreneurial, corporate, industry, and community leadership roles.
In 1996, he founded CSA Group, an architectural, engineering, and construction management firm that has grown to employ more than 500 professionals across multiple locations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Central America.
JJ earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico and went on to Cornell University, where he completed both a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and a Ph.D. in Structural Engineering. A passionate advocate for aviation, he currently serves as Chairman of the TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) Board. He is also an active volunteer pilot, flying missions for LifeLine Pilots, Angel Flight East, Angel Flight Soars, Angel Flights Central and SkyHope, averaging 30 angel flights a year.
JJ shared his thoughts on the appointment, saying, “I am honored to serve as Chairman of the Board of Air Care Alliance and to support an organization that plays such a vital role in advancing public benefit flying across the country. Volunteer pilots and the organizations that support them represent the very best of aviation—using their time, talent, and resources to serve others. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members, our partners, and the broader aviation community to strengthen collaboration, expand our impact, and ensure that those in need continue to have access to these life-changing services, while also supporting our communities through the power of general aviation.”
Barbara Sica, Air Care Alliance Executive Director
As ACA’s Executive Director, Barbara Sica brings more than 35 years of executive leadership in business management and marketing, including 16 years in the nonprofit public benefit flying sector. Her experience spans strategic communications, organizational leadership, and mission-driven program development — positioning her well to guide ACA during this period of transition.
Prior to her work in the nonprofit sector, Barbara served as Vice President of Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Investor Relations for a publicly traded international technology management firm. She also held senior marketing roles across the healthcare, publishing, and retail industries, building a career defined by cross-sector expertise and results-driven leadership.
In her role, Sica will work closely with ACA’s Board of Directors, member organizations, and partners to strengthen the organization’s impact and ensure continuity across its programs supporting volunteer pilots who provide humanitarian flights nationwide. Reflecting on her new role, Barbara said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to support ACA during this time of transition and to collaborate with the board, members, volunteer pilots, and partners to advance our organization’s vital work in public benefit flying. I remain deeply committed to elevating the often-overlooked value of volunteer pilots and the organizations that support them, harnessing the power of aviation to make a meaningful difference in our communities.”
About Air Care Alliance
Air Care Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public service organization supporting the work of volunteer-based charitable organizations whose members fly to help others. ACA’s mission is to promote, support, and represent public benefit flying through communication and cooperation among organizations facilitating flights for health, compassion, and community service. ACA represents over 50 volunteer pilot organizations that form a vibrant ecosystem of service through aviation. ACA encourages volunteerism among pilots and ensures that charitable aviation remains a viable resource to those who need it most.
With more than 19,500 volunteer pilots across the United States, these compassionate humanitarians leverage their time, talents, and resources to assist those in need. Their missions include transporting patients who must travel long distances to access healthcare, relocating animals to improve adoption opportunities or support their training as service animals, providing educational STEM flights for students, and responding to a wide range of other humanitarian needs—an effort commonly known as “public benefit flying.” Despite its profound impact, the role of general aviation and volunteerism within it remains relatively unknown. For this reason, Air Care Alliance is committed to increasing public awareness of its benefits, encouraging more pilots to volunteer, and continuing to expand its network of volunteer pilot organizations (VPOs) nationwide.
To learn more, visit aircarealliance.org.
Contact
Air Care AllianceContact
Barbara Sica
978-501-1836
www.aircarealliance.org
Barbara Sica
978-501-1836
www.aircarealliance.org
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