DRC Ministry of Mines Continues Its Partnership with DRC Mining Week
The annual DRC Mining Week mining expo and exhibition that celebrated its 20th edition last year returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June.
Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “DRC Mining Week is fully aligned with the economic development orientations that the Government intends to support within the framework of enhancing the mining potential of our country.” This is according to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister of Mining, H.E. Louis Watum Kabamba.
The annual mining expo and exhibition, that celebrated its 20th edition last year, returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June.
Before being appointed to the cabinet, the honourable Minister Watum was a veteran mining executive with senior leadership roles at AngloGold Ashanti, Randgold/Barrick (Kibali), and Ivanhoe Mines (Kamoa Copper). As such, he is also a longstanding attendee and expert speaker at the event.
Making mining a true lever of prosperity
In a statement, H.E. Watum adds that: “DRC Mining Week constitutes a strategic framework of primary importance for the promotion of the national mining sector, the reinforcement of our country's activity with national and international investors, as well as for collaborative reflection on the structural and regulatory challenges faced by the sector.”
Shortly after his appointment last year, Minister Watum declared that his mandate would focus on establishing governance rooted in transparency and accountability, stating that: “We must move forward together to make mining a true lever of prosperity for our people, rooted in good governance, modernisation and the fight against fraud.”
The Ministry of Mines’ strategic agenda aims to shift from raw extraction to an industrial model that captures greater downstream value. Its priorities include industrial beneficiation, with local processing and battery‑grade precursors to raise value capture beyond 15–25%. Artisanal and small‑scale mining will be formalised through 64 legal zones and digital traceability.
In addition, administrative modernisation will introduce quarterly monitoring of technical bodies to improve accountability. Fiscal oversight was to deploy by March 2026 automated weighing and computerised quality control to curb 50% revenue leakage. Furthermore, strategic diplomacy is to balance U.S. and Chinese partnerships with ESG safeguards and updated infrastructure.
Trusted platform
“The Ministry of Mines’ endorsement underscores the government’s commitment to the sector. Without this support, DRC Mining Week could not have grown into the trusted platform it is today,” says Samukelo Madlabane, Events Director – Mining for event organiser, VUKA Group.
“For more than 20 years,” Madlabane continues, “DRC Mining Week has served as the leading platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in the country’s mining sector. The continued endorsement of the Ministry of Mines is not only a vote of confidence in the event itself, but also a clear signal of the government’s commitment to strengthening this vital industry. Their support has enabled the event to grow into a trusted meeting place for stakeholders across the mining value chain, ensuring that the sector remains a driver of economic development and opportunity for the DRC.”
He adds: “We remain proud to celebrate the event’s continuing impact as we prepare for the 21st edition, made possible and buoyed through this partnership with government and the mining community.”
About DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week is organised by VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, green economy and retail sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Carbon Markets Africa Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
DRC Mining Week dates and venue 2026:
- Expo and conference: 17–19 June 2026
- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC
The annual mining expo and exhibition, that celebrated its 20th edition last year, returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June.
Before being appointed to the cabinet, the honourable Minister Watum was a veteran mining executive with senior leadership roles at AngloGold Ashanti, Randgold/Barrick (Kibali), and Ivanhoe Mines (Kamoa Copper). As such, he is also a longstanding attendee and expert speaker at the event.
Making mining a true lever of prosperity
In a statement, H.E. Watum adds that: “DRC Mining Week constitutes a strategic framework of primary importance for the promotion of the national mining sector, the reinforcement of our country's activity with national and international investors, as well as for collaborative reflection on the structural and regulatory challenges faced by the sector.”
Shortly after his appointment last year, Minister Watum declared that his mandate would focus on establishing governance rooted in transparency and accountability, stating that: “We must move forward together to make mining a true lever of prosperity for our people, rooted in good governance, modernisation and the fight against fraud.”
The Ministry of Mines’ strategic agenda aims to shift from raw extraction to an industrial model that captures greater downstream value. Its priorities include industrial beneficiation, with local processing and battery‑grade precursors to raise value capture beyond 15–25%. Artisanal and small‑scale mining will be formalised through 64 legal zones and digital traceability.
In addition, administrative modernisation will introduce quarterly monitoring of technical bodies to improve accountability. Fiscal oversight was to deploy by March 2026 automated weighing and computerised quality control to curb 50% revenue leakage. Furthermore, strategic diplomacy is to balance U.S. and Chinese partnerships with ESG safeguards and updated infrastructure.
Trusted platform
“The Ministry of Mines’ endorsement underscores the government’s commitment to the sector. Without this support, DRC Mining Week could not have grown into the trusted platform it is today,” says Samukelo Madlabane, Events Director – Mining for event organiser, VUKA Group.
“For more than 20 years,” Madlabane continues, “DRC Mining Week has served as the leading platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in the country’s mining sector. The continued endorsement of the Ministry of Mines is not only a vote of confidence in the event itself, but also a clear signal of the government’s commitment to strengthening this vital industry. Their support has enabled the event to grow into a trusted meeting place for stakeholders across the mining value chain, ensuring that the sector remains a driver of economic development and opportunity for the DRC.”
He adds: “We remain proud to celebrate the event’s continuing impact as we prepare for the 21st edition, made possible and buoyed through this partnership with government and the mining community.”
About DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week is organised by VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, green economy and retail sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Carbon Markets Africa Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
DRC Mining Week dates and venue 2026:
- Expo and conference: 17–19 June 2026
- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC
Contact
DRC Mining WeekContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
www.drcminingweek.com
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
www.drcminingweek.com
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