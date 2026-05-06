Bond Rees Launches Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to Safeguard the Integrity of Mergers and Acquisitions

Bond Rees, the UK's leading private investigations agency, has launched a dedicated Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to safeguard the integrity of mergers and acquisitions. Designed for businesses, investors, and legal advisors, this intelligence-led service uncovers intentionally concealed, omitted, or lost assets during the due diligence process, ensuring that high-stakes financial transactions are based on complete and accurate realities.