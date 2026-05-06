Em Structural Establishes Tampa Office, Strengthens Longstanding Work in Florida Industry Veteran Lane Stewart Assumes Regional Leadership Role

permanent office in Tampa, reinforcing its continued investment in Florida and across the Eastern Seaboard and beyond. To lead this effort, the firm has appointed Lane Stewart as Principal, Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Stewart will oversee the firm’s Tampa operations and lead the growth of its Florida presence, working closely with developers, architects, and general contractors.