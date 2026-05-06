Em Structural Establishes Tampa Office, Strengthens Longstanding Work in Florida Industry Veteran Lane Stewart Assumes Regional Leadership Role
permanent office in Tampa, reinforcing its continued investment in Florida and across the Eastern Seaboard and beyond. To lead this effort, the firm has appointed Lane Stewart as Principal, Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Stewart will oversee the firm’s Tampa operations and lead the growth of its Florida presence, working closely with developers, architects, and general contractors.
Tampa, FL, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- EM Structural, a nationally recognized structural engineering firm, has established a permanent office in Tampa, reinforcing its continued investment in Florida and across the Eastern Seaboard and beyond.
While EM Structural has been actively engaged in projects across Florida for several years, the new Tampa office represents a strategic step to deepen client relationships and provide a consistent, on-the-ground presence in one of the region’s most active development markets.
With a local presence, EM aims to provide more responsive service, stronger coordination during design and construction, and a better understanding of the unique demands of projects in the Florida market.
Stewart Ascends to Office Leadership
To lead this effort, the firm has appointed Lane Stewart as Principal, Strategic Partnerships.
In this role, Stewart will oversee the firm’s Tampa operations and lead the growth of its Florida presence, working closely with developers, architects, and general contractors to support project delivery from early design through construction. His responsibilities include building and managing the local team, expanding client relationships, and aligning EM’s capabilities with the evolving needs of the market. He will also lead a team of registered engineers and full production staff supporting project delivery across the region.
“Florida has been an important market for EM, and establishing a permanent presence in Tampa is a natural next step for our firm,” said Brad Ellinwood, Managing Partner at EM Structural. “Lane brings a unique perspective having worked on both the development and construction sides of the business, along with the leadership and relationships needed to build and scale our presence in the region.”
Stewart is a licensed Florida General Contractor and brings experience on both the development and construction sides of the business across Florida and the broader Southeast, including the Carolinas and Tennessee. His background provides a practical understanding of how projects are executed in the field, offering clients a perspective that bridges design, construction, and ownership.
“I’m excited to establish EM’s long-term presence in Tampa and throughout Florida and build a team that can support our clients at a high level,” said Stewart. “There is a strong opportunity to be a consistent, trusted partner in this market while continuing to expand our presence across the Southeast.”
About EM Structural
Founded in 2010, EM Structural Engineers provides structural engineering services for a wide range of project types including multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, healthcare, higher education, student living, and commercial developments. The firm has grown to more than 70 professionals across offices in Atlanta (headquarters), Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, and Washington, DC, and is currently registered in 36 states. EM Structural is known for its work on complex multifamily and mixed-use developments, wood-over-concrete podium construction, post-tensioned concrete design, and high-rise structures, partnering with developers, architects, and contractors to deliver efficient, buildable structural solutions across the Eastern Seaboard and beyond.
While EM Structural has been actively engaged in projects across Florida for several years, the new Tampa office represents a strategic step to deepen client relationships and provide a consistent, on-the-ground presence in one of the region’s most active development markets.
With a local presence, EM aims to provide more responsive service, stronger coordination during design and construction, and a better understanding of the unique demands of projects in the Florida market.
Stewart Ascends to Office Leadership
To lead this effort, the firm has appointed Lane Stewart as Principal, Strategic Partnerships.
In this role, Stewart will oversee the firm’s Tampa operations and lead the growth of its Florida presence, working closely with developers, architects, and general contractors to support project delivery from early design through construction. His responsibilities include building and managing the local team, expanding client relationships, and aligning EM’s capabilities with the evolving needs of the market. He will also lead a team of registered engineers and full production staff supporting project delivery across the region.
“Florida has been an important market for EM, and establishing a permanent presence in Tampa is a natural next step for our firm,” said Brad Ellinwood, Managing Partner at EM Structural. “Lane brings a unique perspective having worked on both the development and construction sides of the business, along with the leadership and relationships needed to build and scale our presence in the region.”
Stewart is a licensed Florida General Contractor and brings experience on both the development and construction sides of the business across Florida and the broader Southeast, including the Carolinas and Tennessee. His background provides a practical understanding of how projects are executed in the field, offering clients a perspective that bridges design, construction, and ownership.
“I’m excited to establish EM’s long-term presence in Tampa and throughout Florida and build a team that can support our clients at a high level,” said Stewart. “There is a strong opportunity to be a consistent, trusted partner in this market while continuing to expand our presence across the Southeast.”
About EM Structural
Founded in 2010, EM Structural Engineers provides structural engineering services for a wide range of project types including multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, healthcare, higher education, student living, and commercial developments. The firm has grown to more than 70 professionals across offices in Atlanta (headquarters), Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, and Washington, DC, and is currently registered in 36 states. EM Structural is known for its work on complex multifamily and mixed-use developments, wood-over-concrete podium construction, post-tensioned concrete design, and high-rise structures, partnering with developers, architects, and contractors to deliver efficient, buildable structural solutions across the Eastern Seaboard and beyond.
Contact
EM StructuralContact
Lindsay Brown
(704) 467-0669
https://www.emstructural.com/
Lindsay Brown
(704) 467-0669
https://www.emstructural.com/
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