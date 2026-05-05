Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer
Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer; Founder Luke D. Etter Transitions to Chairman of the Board as Company Strengthens Leadership Structure for Strategic Growth
Carlisle, PA, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Solution, a market-leading healthcare logistics organization specializing in regenerative medicine and wound care distribution, recently announced the appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Luke D. Etter will transition to Chairman of the Board and will remain actively involved in the company’s long-term strategy and continued expansion.
The leadership transition reflects a strategic initiative as Advanced Solution continues its rapid growth and expanding market share across the United States.
Since its founding in 2019, Advanced Solution has experienced significant growth under Etter’s leadership, establishing itself as one of the nation’s market-leading healthcare logistics organizations without reliance on external funding, an uncommon achievement in today’s competitive landscape. The company achieved approximately 300% year-over-year revenue growth in both 2022 and 2023, followed by approximately 750% year-over-year growth in 2024 and 2025. During this time, Advanced Solution expanded its national infrastructure, built a robust distribution network, and introduced innovative solutions that streamline access to advanced wound care products.
Kent previously served as Chief of Staff and, prior to that, Executive Assistant to the CEO. Since joining Advanced Solution in early 2023, he has worked closely with Etter to support national growth initiatives, operational alignment, and cross-functional execution.
“Daniel has been instrumental in our growth over the past several years,” said Luke D. Etter, Founder and incoming Chairman of the Board. “He understands our business at every level and has earned the trust of our team, partners, and customers. I have full confidence in his ability to lead Advanced Solution into its next chapter.”
As part of the transition, Advanced Solution is expanding its Board of Directors. Etter will serve as Chairman of the Board, joined by Daniel Kent, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Sharp, Chief Operating Officer; Jade Swartz, Chief Financial Officer; Teresa Etter, Treasurer; and Mark Cooke, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer.
“The expansion of our Board of Directors marks a significant milestone for Advanced Solution,” said Jonathan Sharp, Chief Operating Officer. “As we continue to scale, this strengthens our leadership foundation and positions us to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”
“It’s an honor to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Advanced Solution,” said Kent. “We have built an organization grounded in innovation, execution, and a deep commitment to our partners and patients. I’m excited to build on that foundation and continue driving meaningful growth alongside our team.”
Advanced Solution remains focused on delivering turnkey, compliance-driven solutions for healthcare providers. With an enhanced leadership structure and expanded board, the company is positioned to accelerate its momentum and further strengthen its leadership position in the market.
About Advanced Solution:
Advanced Solution is a market-leading healthcare logistics organization focused on regenerative medicine and wound care distribution. Headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the company provides comprehensive, compliance-driven solutions that empower providers and partners nationwide. Guided by its mission, “Making Medicine Better Together,” Advanced Solution continues to redefine how advanced therapies are delivered across the healthcare ecosystem.
The leadership transition reflects a strategic initiative as Advanced Solution continues its rapid growth and expanding market share across the United States.
Since its founding in 2019, Advanced Solution has experienced significant growth under Etter’s leadership, establishing itself as one of the nation’s market-leading healthcare logistics organizations without reliance on external funding, an uncommon achievement in today’s competitive landscape. The company achieved approximately 300% year-over-year revenue growth in both 2022 and 2023, followed by approximately 750% year-over-year growth in 2024 and 2025. During this time, Advanced Solution expanded its national infrastructure, built a robust distribution network, and introduced innovative solutions that streamline access to advanced wound care products.
Kent previously served as Chief of Staff and, prior to that, Executive Assistant to the CEO. Since joining Advanced Solution in early 2023, he has worked closely with Etter to support national growth initiatives, operational alignment, and cross-functional execution.
“Daniel has been instrumental in our growth over the past several years,” said Luke D. Etter, Founder and incoming Chairman of the Board. “He understands our business at every level and has earned the trust of our team, partners, and customers. I have full confidence in his ability to lead Advanced Solution into its next chapter.”
As part of the transition, Advanced Solution is expanding its Board of Directors. Etter will serve as Chairman of the Board, joined by Daniel Kent, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Sharp, Chief Operating Officer; Jade Swartz, Chief Financial Officer; Teresa Etter, Treasurer; and Mark Cooke, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer.
“The expansion of our Board of Directors marks a significant milestone for Advanced Solution,” said Jonathan Sharp, Chief Operating Officer. “As we continue to scale, this strengthens our leadership foundation and positions us to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”
“It’s an honor to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Advanced Solution,” said Kent. “We have built an organization grounded in innovation, execution, and a deep commitment to our partners and patients. I’m excited to build on that foundation and continue driving meaningful growth alongside our team.”
Advanced Solution remains focused on delivering turnkey, compliance-driven solutions for healthcare providers. With an enhanced leadership structure and expanded board, the company is positioned to accelerate its momentum and further strengthen its leadership position in the market.
About Advanced Solution:
Advanced Solution is a market-leading healthcare logistics organization focused on regenerative medicine and wound care distribution. Headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the company provides comprehensive, compliance-driven solutions that empower providers and partners nationwide. Guided by its mission, “Making Medicine Better Together,” Advanced Solution continues to redefine how advanced therapies are delivered across the healthcare ecosystem.
Contact
Advanced SolutionContact
223-336-4644
https://advancedsolution.health
223-336-4644
https://advancedsolution.health
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