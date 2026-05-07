Arnold Electric Opens New Schaumburg Location, Strengthening Service Across Northwest Suburbs

Arnold Electric has opened a new location in Schaumburg, IL, strengthening service for homeowners in the Northwest suburbs the company has proudly served for years. Homeowners now have improved access to licensed electricians for electrical repair, panel replacement, and system upgrades. Known as Chicago’s Old Home Electrical Experts, Arnold Electric delivers safe, code-compliant work with a focus on professionalism, education, and long-term solutions.