Arnold Electric Opens New Schaumburg Location, Strengthening Service Across Northwest Suburbs
Arnold Electric has opened a new location in Schaumburg, IL, strengthening service for homeowners in the Northwest suburbs the company has proudly served for years. Homeowners now have improved access to licensed electricians for electrical repair, panel replacement, and system upgrades. Known as Chicago’s Old Home Electrical Experts, Arnold Electric delivers safe, code-compliant work with a focus on professionalism, education, and long-term solutions.
Schaumburg, IL, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Arnold Electric, Chicagoland’s trusted residential electrical specialist, is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Schaumburg, Illinois. While the company has served Schaumburg and the surrounding Northwest suburbs for years, this new location allows for faster response times and increased availability for local homeowners.
Founded in Chicago, Arnold Electric has built its reputation as one of the area’s leading residential electrical companies. Known as Chicago’s Old Home Electrical Experts, the company specializes in electrical repair, panel replacement, and system upgrades designed to keep homes safe and up to code.
With the addition of the Schaumburg location, homeowners now have even better access to a licensed electrician for everything from troubleshooting and electrical repair to panel replacement and full system upgrades. Services also include EV charger installation, generator installation, lighting improvements, and whole-home rewiring.
“Opening a location in Schaumburg is a natural next step for us,” said Jack Arnold, founder of Arnold Electric. “We’ve been serving this area for years, and this allows us to be even closer to the homeowners we work with every day. People want a licensed electrician in their neighborhood—someone they can trust to show up on time, communicate clearly, and do the work the right way. That’s what our team is built around.”
Unlike many companies that offer multiple trades, Arnold Electric focuses exclusively on electrical work. Every technician is a licensed electrician trained to meet or exceed code requirements, ensuring homeowners receive safe, long-term solutions. Each visit also includes a thorough safety and maintenance inspection to identify both immediate concerns and potential issues down the road.
As more homeowners search for a reliable Schaumburg electrician, Arnold Electric’s new location reinforces its mission to raise the standard for residential electrical service across Chicagoland.
For more information or to schedule service, visit Arnoldelectric.com.
Founded in Chicago, Arnold Electric has built its reputation as one of the area’s leading residential electrical companies. Known as Chicago’s Old Home Electrical Experts, the company specializes in electrical repair, panel replacement, and system upgrades designed to keep homes safe and up to code.
With the addition of the Schaumburg location, homeowners now have even better access to a licensed electrician for everything from troubleshooting and electrical repair to panel replacement and full system upgrades. Services also include EV charger installation, generator installation, lighting improvements, and whole-home rewiring.
“Opening a location in Schaumburg is a natural next step for us,” said Jack Arnold, founder of Arnold Electric. “We’ve been serving this area for years, and this allows us to be even closer to the homeowners we work with every day. People want a licensed electrician in their neighborhood—someone they can trust to show up on time, communicate clearly, and do the work the right way. That’s what our team is built around.”
Unlike many companies that offer multiple trades, Arnold Electric focuses exclusively on electrical work. Every technician is a licensed electrician trained to meet or exceed code requirements, ensuring homeowners receive safe, long-term solutions. Each visit also includes a thorough safety and maintenance inspection to identify both immediate concerns and potential issues down the road.
As more homeowners search for a reliable Schaumburg electrician, Arnold Electric’s new location reinforces its mission to raise the standard for residential electrical service across Chicagoland.
For more information or to schedule service, visit Arnoldelectric.com.
Contact
Arnold ElectricContact
Jack Arnold
773-647-1120
www.arnoldelectric.com
Jack Arnold
773-647-1120
www.arnoldelectric.com
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