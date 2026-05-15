Left Turn Village Announces 3rd Annual "Freedom Rhymers" Mental Health Poetry Event

Left Turn Village will host its 3rd Annual Freedom Rhymers Mental Health Poetry Event on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Metuchen, NJ, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. The event spotlights five local poets in a competitive spoken word showcase, followed by an open mic segment in an effort to confront and dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health.