Left Turn Village Announces 3rd Annual "Freedom Rhymers" Mental Health Poetry Event
Left Turn Village will host its 3rd Annual Freedom Rhymers Mental Health Poetry Event on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Metuchen, NJ, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. The event spotlights five local poets in a competitive spoken word showcase, followed by an open mic segment in an effort to confront and dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health.
Metuchen, NJ, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, Left Turn Village (L.T.V.) is proud to announce its 3rd annual Freedom Rhymers Mental Health Poetry Event. This transformative evening of advocacy and artistic excellence is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at 7:00 PM at Suite Metuchen in Metuchen, NJ.
Hosted by Imega, the 2026 showcase brings together a diverse collective of local poets, lyricists, and advocates using spoken word to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental illness, particularly within marginalized communities. Five exceptional poets will voice their lived experiences and compete for the 2026 Freedom Rhymer title:
• Tony “TJ” Jordan: The 2025 first-place winner and Vineland-based poet returns to the stage with work focused on ensuring those struggling with mental health know they are never alone.
• December Atlas: A Perth Amboy native and last year's runner-up, Atlas brings a powerful perspective on identity, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit.
• Thomas “Ghoodlife” Pender: Hailing from South Plainfield, Pender’s work explores the vital intersection of community support and personal healing.
• Nicole R. Brookins: A Newark native and Clemson University alumna, Brookins is a multifaceted poet, playwright, and author of the collection Pieces of Me.
• Ian Wilson: "NY born and Jersey bred," Wilson blends a theatrical background with magnetic energy to foster community connection through the lifelong pursuit of poetic refinement.
Following the competition, the floor will open for a community open mic, inviting all attendees to contribute their own voices to the collective dialogue.
“The Freedom Rhymers stage is more than a competition; it is a public health intervention,” says Dr. Tyree Oredein, owner of L.T.V. and the visionary behind the event. “Based on the feedback from our past events, it's clear that people are hungry for spaces where they can be heard without judgment. So we’re leveraging the power of spoken word to dismantle the pervasive stigma surrounding mental health, especially within communities of color."
The event continues its partnership with sponsor CHULO Underwear, which will provide designer gifts for all contestants in recognition of their bravery and artistry.
Event Details:
• When: Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM
• Where: Suite Metuchen (and streaming virtually)
• Tickets: $15 General Admission / $10 Virtual
• Registration: https://freedomrhymers2026.eventbrite.com
About Left Turn Village
Left Turn Village (L.T.V.) is a social justice and public health consultancy dedicated to creating safe, inclusive, and culturally competent spaces for marginalized groups. Through specialized programming, workshops, and the arts, L.T.V. utilizes performance as a tool for public health education and social change. L.T.V.’s "Freedom Rhymers" initiative is a consortium of poets and verbal artists whose name is inspired by the historic "Freedom Riders" of the Black Civil Rights Movement. These artists are called upon to voice their lived experiences, promoting understanding and change.
Hosted by Imega, the 2026 showcase brings together a diverse collective of local poets, lyricists, and advocates using spoken word to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental illness, particularly within marginalized communities. Five exceptional poets will voice their lived experiences and compete for the 2026 Freedom Rhymer title:
• Tony “TJ” Jordan: The 2025 first-place winner and Vineland-based poet returns to the stage with work focused on ensuring those struggling with mental health know they are never alone.
• December Atlas: A Perth Amboy native and last year's runner-up, Atlas brings a powerful perspective on identity, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit.
• Thomas “Ghoodlife” Pender: Hailing from South Plainfield, Pender’s work explores the vital intersection of community support and personal healing.
• Nicole R. Brookins: A Newark native and Clemson University alumna, Brookins is a multifaceted poet, playwright, and author of the collection Pieces of Me.
• Ian Wilson: "NY born and Jersey bred," Wilson blends a theatrical background with magnetic energy to foster community connection through the lifelong pursuit of poetic refinement.
Following the competition, the floor will open for a community open mic, inviting all attendees to contribute their own voices to the collective dialogue.
“The Freedom Rhymers stage is more than a competition; it is a public health intervention,” says Dr. Tyree Oredein, owner of L.T.V. and the visionary behind the event. “Based on the feedback from our past events, it's clear that people are hungry for spaces where they can be heard without judgment. So we’re leveraging the power of spoken word to dismantle the pervasive stigma surrounding mental health, especially within communities of color."
The event continues its partnership with sponsor CHULO Underwear, which will provide designer gifts for all contestants in recognition of their bravery and artistry.
Event Details:
• When: Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM
• Where: Suite Metuchen (and streaming virtually)
• Tickets: $15 General Admission / $10 Virtual
• Registration: https://freedomrhymers2026.eventbrite.com
About Left Turn Village
Left Turn Village (L.T.V.) is a social justice and public health consultancy dedicated to creating safe, inclusive, and culturally competent spaces for marginalized groups. Through specialized programming, workshops, and the arts, L.T.V. utilizes performance as a tool for public health education and social change. L.T.V.’s "Freedom Rhymers" initiative is a consortium of poets and verbal artists whose name is inspired by the historic "Freedom Riders" of the Black Civil Rights Movement. These artists are called upon to voice their lived experiences, promoting understanding and change.
Contact
Left Turn VillageContact
Tyree Oredein
718-501-8125
leftturnvillage.com
Tyree Oredein
718-501-8125
leftturnvillage.com
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