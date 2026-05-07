Speakers Announced: Data Centers & National Security Summit
Preview Topics, Speakers, and Discussions that will Take Place at the Data Centers & National Security Summit, June 24-25, in National Harbor, MD
National Harbor, MD, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Data Centers & National Security Summit agenda is packed with high-impact keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and dedicated networking time designed to equip attendees with the technologies and strategies that ensure data centers operate efficiently and securely.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· HON Dr. Darío Gil, Under Secretary for Science, U.S. Department of Energy
· Maureen Russell, Acting Deputy Associate Administrator, Office of Policy Analysis & Development, NTIA
· COL Michael Soyka, USA, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander
· Dr. Junhgo Kim, Program Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, DOE
· Craig Glazer, VP-Federal Government Policy, PJM Interconnection
· Mark Arnone, Global Executive Relations, Defense & Energy Innovation, AWS
· Dr. Robert Wagner, Associate Lab Director, Energy Science & Technology Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
· Jackson Ewing, Director of Energy & Climate Policy, Nicholas Institute of Energy, Environment, & Sustainability, Duke University
· Jane Accomando, Partner, Morgan Lewis
· Buddy Rizer, Executive Director, Loudoun County, VA Economic Development
· Sarah Morris, Senior Principal, HR&A Advisors; Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, NTIA
· Fazal Junaid, Senior Associate Director of Public Sector Solutions, Verizon
· Dr. Nicol Turner Lee, Director, Center for Technology Innovation & Senior Fellow-Governance Studies, Brookings Institution
· Carsten Baumann, Director of Strategic Initiatives & Solution Architect, Schneider Electric
· Dr. Jennifer Kurtz, Energy Conversion & Storage Systems Center Lead, National Laboratory of the Rockies
· Dr. Damena Agonafer, Associate Professor & Clark Faculty Fellow for Mechanical Engineering, Maryland University
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with policymakers, infrastructure operators, technology leaders, and energy experts to explore how the United States is building secure, sustainable, and resilient digital infrastructure powered by next-generation power and cooling solutions for the decades ahead.
For more information, to download the full agenda, and to register, please visit https://datacenters.dsigroup.org/.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· HON Dr. Darío Gil, Under Secretary for Science, U.S. Department of Energy
· Maureen Russell, Acting Deputy Associate Administrator, Office of Policy Analysis & Development, NTIA
· COL Michael Soyka, USA, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander
· Dr. Junhgo Kim, Program Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, DOE
· Craig Glazer, VP-Federal Government Policy, PJM Interconnection
· Mark Arnone, Global Executive Relations, Defense & Energy Innovation, AWS
· Dr. Robert Wagner, Associate Lab Director, Energy Science & Technology Directorate, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
· Jackson Ewing, Director of Energy & Climate Policy, Nicholas Institute of Energy, Environment, & Sustainability, Duke University
· Jane Accomando, Partner, Morgan Lewis
· Buddy Rizer, Executive Director, Loudoun County, VA Economic Development
· Sarah Morris, Senior Principal, HR&A Advisors; Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, NTIA
· Fazal Junaid, Senior Associate Director of Public Sector Solutions, Verizon
· Dr. Nicol Turner Lee, Director, Center for Technology Innovation & Senior Fellow-Governance Studies, Brookings Institution
· Carsten Baumann, Director of Strategic Initiatives & Solution Architect, Schneider Electric
· Dr. Jennifer Kurtz, Energy Conversion & Storage Systems Center Lead, National Laboratory of the Rockies
· Dr. Damena Agonafer, Associate Professor & Clark Faculty Fellow for Mechanical Engineering, Maryland University
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with policymakers, infrastructure operators, technology leaders, and energy experts to explore how the United States is building secure, sustainable, and resilient digital infrastructure powered by next-generation power and cooling solutions for the decades ahead.
For more information, to download the full agenda, and to register, please visit https://datacenters.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
2019870183
https://datacenters.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
2019870183
https://datacenters.dsigroup.org/
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