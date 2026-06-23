Healthcare Has Outgrown Traditional Connectivity. NexGen Healthcare Responds.
Purpose-built infrastructure supporting resilient, high-performance connectivity across modern healthcare environments. As healthcare continues to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and distributed care models, the demands on infrastructure will only increase. NexGen Healthcare remains focused on delivering the resilient, high-performance foundation required to support both current operations and future innovation.
New York, NY, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Healthcare, a NexGen Networks company and a leader in secure, high-performance network solutions for the healthcare sector, announced the continued expansion of its purpose-built network infrastructure designed to support the growing complexity of modern healthcare environments.
As healthcare organizations evolve beyond single-application architectures, they are now operating across electronic health records, imaging platforms, and an expanding ecosystem of cloud-based applications. This shift has introduced new challenges around performance, uptime, and secure data movement, particularly as workloads span multiple cloud regions and platforms.
NexGen Healthcare has been a leader in this industry transformation, designing and deploying private, high-performance connectivity architectures that enable healthcare organizations to securely access critical applications across distributed environments.
“The biggest misconception in healthcare IT is that cloud equals resilience, but it doesn’t. Without the right network architecture, you’re just moving risk around,” Jeffrey Barth, President at NexGen Networks. “NexGen Healthcare was built to eliminate that risk and deliver the performance and uptime healthcare systems require.”
NexGen Healthcare’s approach focuses on:
Private cloud access for reliable, high-performance application delivery
Secure data movement strategies that extend beyond traditional encryption models
Support for multi-SaaS healthcare environments, ensuring consistent performance across all systems
Multi-region connectivity architectures designed to eliminate single points of failure
“Our customers are no longer asking how to get to the cloud, they want to know how to stay online when something fails,” added Nicholas Delgado, Enterprise Account Manager at NexGen Healthcare. “That’s where architecture matters most. We design infrastructure that anticipates failure and maintains continuous access to critical systems.”
As healthcare continues to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and distributed care models, the demands on infrastructure will only increase. NexGen Healthcare remains focused on delivering the resilient, high-performance foundation required to support both current operations and future innovation.
About NexGen Healthcare
Since 2018, NexGen Healthcare, a NexGen Networks company, has been leading the healthcare connectivity industry, delivering high-speed, secure, and compliant network solutions to hospitals and healthcare organizations. With a strong focus on low-latency performance, cloud migration, and industry-leading security, NexGen Healthcare empowers healthcare providers with unbreakable connectivity for mission-critical operations. As the trusted network partner for hospitals, healthcare providers, and medical technology innovators, we ensure that every connection supports better patient outcomes.
Connect with NexGen Healthcare & NexGen Networks on LinkedIn for the latest updates, industry insights, and innovative solutions that are shaping the future of connectivity.
As healthcare organizations evolve beyond single-application architectures, they are now operating across electronic health records, imaging platforms, and an expanding ecosystem of cloud-based applications. This shift has introduced new challenges around performance, uptime, and secure data movement, particularly as workloads span multiple cloud regions and platforms.
NexGen Healthcare has been a leader in this industry transformation, designing and deploying private, high-performance connectivity architectures that enable healthcare organizations to securely access critical applications across distributed environments.
“The biggest misconception in healthcare IT is that cloud equals resilience, but it doesn’t. Without the right network architecture, you’re just moving risk around,” Jeffrey Barth, President at NexGen Networks. “NexGen Healthcare was built to eliminate that risk and deliver the performance and uptime healthcare systems require.”
NexGen Healthcare’s approach focuses on:
Private cloud access for reliable, high-performance application delivery
Secure data movement strategies that extend beyond traditional encryption models
Support for multi-SaaS healthcare environments, ensuring consistent performance across all systems
Multi-region connectivity architectures designed to eliminate single points of failure
“Our customers are no longer asking how to get to the cloud, they want to know how to stay online when something fails,” added Nicholas Delgado, Enterprise Account Manager at NexGen Healthcare. “That’s where architecture matters most. We design infrastructure that anticipates failure and maintains continuous access to critical systems.”
As healthcare continues to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and distributed care models, the demands on infrastructure will only increase. NexGen Healthcare remains focused on delivering the resilient, high-performance foundation required to support both current operations and future innovation.
About NexGen Healthcare
Since 2018, NexGen Healthcare, a NexGen Networks company, has been leading the healthcare connectivity industry, delivering high-speed, secure, and compliant network solutions to hospitals and healthcare organizations. With a strong focus on low-latency performance, cloud migration, and industry-leading security, NexGen Healthcare empowers healthcare providers with unbreakable connectivity for mission-critical operations. As the trusted network partner for hospitals, healthcare providers, and medical technology innovators, we ensure that every connection supports better patient outcomes.
Connect with NexGen Healthcare & NexGen Networks on LinkedIn for the latest updates, industry insights, and innovative solutions that are shaping the future of connectivity.
Contact
NexGen NetworksContact
Jillian Zino
800-310-2501
www.nexgen-net.com
Media Contact:
Jillian Zino
+1 212 360-2374
Jillian Zino
800-310-2501
www.nexgen-net.com
Media Contact:
Jillian Zino
+1 212 360-2374
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