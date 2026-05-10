Accredited Labs Becomes the Largest Construction Materials Testing (CMT) Calibration Services Provider in the United States

Six CMT-focused calibration brands now operate within the Accredited Labs network, delivering ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration services for compression testing machines, nuclear density gauges, gyratory compactors, sieves, ovens, balances, and other materials testing equipment to AASHTO-accredited laboratories, state Departments of Transportation, and civil engineering firms nationwide.