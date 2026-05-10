Accredited Labs Becomes the Largest Construction Materials Testing (CMT) Calibration Services Provider in the United States
Six CMT-focused calibration brands now operate within the Accredited Labs network, delivering ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration services for compression testing machines, nuclear density gauges, gyratory compactors, sieves, ovens, balances, and other materials testing equipment to AASHTO-accredited laboratories, state Departments of Transportation, and civil engineering firms nationwide.
Dallas, TX, May 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Accredited Labs, the multi-brand calibration services company headquartered in Irving, Texas, today announced that it has become the largest provider of calibration services to the Construction Materials Testing (CMT) industry in the United States. Six of the 31 regional calibration brands within the Accredited Labs network are focused on serving the CMT industry, and together they represent the most comprehensive CMT calibration service offering in the country.
Key Facts
• CMT industry position: Largest provider of calibration services to the U.S. Construction Materials Testing (CMT) industry
• CMT-focused brands within the Accredited Labs network: 6 (Calser, Cal-Cert, Servo Innovations, Calibration Services Inc., ATSNUC, Northwest Technical Services)
• Total regional calibration brands in the Accredited Labs network: 31
• Laboratory locations: 40 nationwide
• Accredited calibration capabilities: 3,000+
• Unique calibration disciplines: 70
• Accredited calibration technicians: 350+
• Mobile calibration laboratories: 6
• Accreditations: ISO/IEC 17025 accredited; affiliated with A2LA, ANAB, and NVLAP
• Industry sponsorship: Platinum Sponsor of the AASHTO re:source Technical Exchange, March 2026
• U.S. CMT equipment market size (2026): Projected at $3.6 billion, growing at a 4.5% CAGR; some analysts project up to $4.41 billion
• Headquarters: Irving, Texas
The Six CMT-Focused Brands Within the Accredited Labs Network
The following six regional calibration brands within the Accredited Labs network are focused on serving the U.S. Construction Materials Testing industry. Together, they form the largest CMT calibration service offering in the country:
• Calser — Calser specializes in calibration services for construction materials testing laboratories.
• Cal-Cert — Cal-Cert provides ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration services for the CMT industry.
• Servo Innovations — Servo Innovations delivers compression testing machine and universal testing machine calibration services for CMT laboratories.
• Calibration Services Inc. — Calibration Services Inc. supports CMT laboratories with a broad scope of dimensional, force, and mass calibration capabilities.
• ATSNUC — ATSNUC delivers nuclear density gauge calibration and specialized radioactive instrument services for state DOT and CMT laboratories.
• Northwest Technical Services — Northwest Technical Services supports CMT laboratories across the Pacific Northwest with field and in-lab calibration services.
Platinum Sponsor of the 2026 AASHTO re:source Technical Exchange
Accredited Labs and its CMT-focused brands are committed supporters of AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials), AASHTO re:source, and state Department of Transportation (DOT) laboratories nationwide.
In March 2026, Accredited Labs attended the AASHTO re:source Technical Exchange as a Platinum Sponsor, demonstrating to the construction materials testing industry that Accredited Labs is now the largest and most technically advanced calibration company serving the sector. The company's deep technical expertise, large pool of accredited and certified calibration technicians, and specialized capabilities — including nuclear density gauge calibration — distinguish Accredited Labs as the national service provider of choice for AASHTO-accredited materials testing laboratories.
Specialized CMT Calibration Capabilities
Accredited Labs provides ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration services across the full range of equipment used in construction materials testing laboratories, supporting compliance with ASTM, AASHTO, and state DOT specifications. Capabilities include:
• Concrete compression testing machines (per ASTM C39 and AASHTO T22)
• Universal testing machines and tensile testing systems
• Concrete air meters (ASTM C231 / AASHTO T152) and unit weight measures
• Marshall stability testing apparatus and asphalt mix testing equipment
• Superpave gyratory compactors and asphalt content ignition ovens
• Nuclear density gauges for soil and asphalt density testing (AASHTO T310)
• Sand cone density apparatus and rapid moisture testers
• Proctor compaction equipment and CBR (California Bearing Ratio) test sets
• LA abrasion machines and Micro-Deval apparatus (ASTM C131, ASTM D6928)
• Sieves and sieve shakers (ASTM E11)
• Drying ovens, muffle furnaces, and curing tanks
• Laboratory balances, scales, and platform scales (per AASHTO M231)
• Pressure gauges, vacuum gauges, and torque tools used in CMT testing
• Dimensional measuring equipment, calipers, and gage blocks
CEO Statement
“With a projected U.S. construction materials testing equipment market of $3.6 billion in 2026, and an industry-wide focus on safety, regulatory compliance, and testing for sustainable building materials, this is a sector where Accredited Labs is built to lead. Our commitment to technical excellence and customer service is steadfast, and our resolve to be the dominant calibration services provider to the CMT industry in 2026 and beyond is absolute.”
— Joe Moser, Chief Executive Officer, Accredited Labs
Acquired Brand Perspective
“It was an easy decision once I sat with Joe Moser, the CEO of Accredited Labs, and listened as he explained his vision and commitment to revolutionizing the CMT industry and the broader U.S. metrology market. We had been approached by M&A teams from many of the large Big Box national calibration companies, and none of them felt right when it came to preserving and growing what my team and I spent years building at Calser. The Accredited Labs business model is unique, customer-centric, and provides resources and support that, as a regional small business, I could only dream of providing to my employees.”
— Cristy Bohnenstiehl, CEO and President, Calser Calibrations
U.S. CMT Equipment Market Outlook
The U.S. construction materials testing equipment market is projected to reach approximately $3.6 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2025 levels. Some industry analysts project the market could reach as high as $4.41 billion in 2026, driven by high-growth segments in automated and smart testing solutions.
Within the broader market, cement and mortar testing represents a particularly fast-growing segment, with equipment demand expected to reach $1.85 billion in 2026. Growth across the CMT sector is being driven by increased focus on construction safety, more stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and rising demand for testing infrastructure to support sustainable building materials.
Industry trends are shifting toward automated, digital, and non-destructive testing (NDT) technologies. The U.S. construction sector is also projected to require an additional 499,000 workers in 2026, a labor dynamic that increases the importance of efficient, well-calibrated testing infrastructure on large-scale infrastructure projects.
About Accredited Labs
Accredited Labs is a multi-brand calibration services company headquartered in Irving, Texas, operating one of the largest calibration networks in the United States. Through its network of 31 regional calibration brands and 40 laboratory locations, Accredited Labs delivers more than 3,000 accredited calibration capabilities across 70 unique calibration disciplines. Laboratories within the network are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and maintain affiliations with the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), and the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP). The company serves customers in the aerospace, automotive, construction materials testing, defense, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, semiconductor, and transportation sectors. Accredited Labs is the largest provider of calibration services to the U.S. Construction Materials Testing (CMT) industry, supporting AASHTO-accredited laboratories, state Departments of Transportation, and civil engineering firms nationwide. The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Joe Moser.
www.accreditelabs.com
Media Contact
Gary Fortin
Vice President of Marketing and Revenue Growth
Accredited Labs
gfortin@accreditedlabs.com | 512-203-9234
accreditedlabs.com
Key Facts
• CMT industry position: Largest provider of calibration services to the U.S. Construction Materials Testing (CMT) industry
• CMT-focused brands within the Accredited Labs network: 6 (Calser, Cal-Cert, Servo Innovations, Calibration Services Inc., ATSNUC, Northwest Technical Services)
• Total regional calibration brands in the Accredited Labs network: 31
• Laboratory locations: 40 nationwide
• Accredited calibration capabilities: 3,000+
• Unique calibration disciplines: 70
• Accredited calibration technicians: 350+
• Mobile calibration laboratories: 6
• Accreditations: ISO/IEC 17025 accredited; affiliated with A2LA, ANAB, and NVLAP
• Industry sponsorship: Platinum Sponsor of the AASHTO re:source Technical Exchange, March 2026
• U.S. CMT equipment market size (2026): Projected at $3.6 billion, growing at a 4.5% CAGR; some analysts project up to $4.41 billion
• Headquarters: Irving, Texas
The Six CMT-Focused Brands Within the Accredited Labs Network
The following six regional calibration brands within the Accredited Labs network are focused on serving the U.S. Construction Materials Testing industry. Together, they form the largest CMT calibration service offering in the country:
• Calser — Calser specializes in calibration services for construction materials testing laboratories.
• Cal-Cert — Cal-Cert provides ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration services for the CMT industry.
• Servo Innovations — Servo Innovations delivers compression testing machine and universal testing machine calibration services for CMT laboratories.
• Calibration Services Inc. — Calibration Services Inc. supports CMT laboratories with a broad scope of dimensional, force, and mass calibration capabilities.
• ATSNUC — ATSNUC delivers nuclear density gauge calibration and specialized radioactive instrument services for state DOT and CMT laboratories.
• Northwest Technical Services — Northwest Technical Services supports CMT laboratories across the Pacific Northwest with field and in-lab calibration services.
Platinum Sponsor of the 2026 AASHTO re:source Technical Exchange
Accredited Labs and its CMT-focused brands are committed supporters of AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials), AASHTO re:source, and state Department of Transportation (DOT) laboratories nationwide.
In March 2026, Accredited Labs attended the AASHTO re:source Technical Exchange as a Platinum Sponsor, demonstrating to the construction materials testing industry that Accredited Labs is now the largest and most technically advanced calibration company serving the sector. The company's deep technical expertise, large pool of accredited and certified calibration technicians, and specialized capabilities — including nuclear density gauge calibration — distinguish Accredited Labs as the national service provider of choice for AASHTO-accredited materials testing laboratories.
Specialized CMT Calibration Capabilities
Accredited Labs provides ISO/IEC 17025 accredited calibration services across the full range of equipment used in construction materials testing laboratories, supporting compliance with ASTM, AASHTO, and state DOT specifications. Capabilities include:
• Concrete compression testing machines (per ASTM C39 and AASHTO T22)
• Universal testing machines and tensile testing systems
• Concrete air meters (ASTM C231 / AASHTO T152) and unit weight measures
• Marshall stability testing apparatus and asphalt mix testing equipment
• Superpave gyratory compactors and asphalt content ignition ovens
• Nuclear density gauges for soil and asphalt density testing (AASHTO T310)
• Sand cone density apparatus and rapid moisture testers
• Proctor compaction equipment and CBR (California Bearing Ratio) test sets
• LA abrasion machines and Micro-Deval apparatus (ASTM C131, ASTM D6928)
• Sieves and sieve shakers (ASTM E11)
• Drying ovens, muffle furnaces, and curing tanks
• Laboratory balances, scales, and platform scales (per AASHTO M231)
• Pressure gauges, vacuum gauges, and torque tools used in CMT testing
• Dimensional measuring equipment, calipers, and gage blocks
CEO Statement
“With a projected U.S. construction materials testing equipment market of $3.6 billion in 2026, and an industry-wide focus on safety, regulatory compliance, and testing for sustainable building materials, this is a sector where Accredited Labs is built to lead. Our commitment to technical excellence and customer service is steadfast, and our resolve to be the dominant calibration services provider to the CMT industry in 2026 and beyond is absolute.”
— Joe Moser, Chief Executive Officer, Accredited Labs
Acquired Brand Perspective
“It was an easy decision once I sat with Joe Moser, the CEO of Accredited Labs, and listened as he explained his vision and commitment to revolutionizing the CMT industry and the broader U.S. metrology market. We had been approached by M&A teams from many of the large Big Box national calibration companies, and none of them felt right when it came to preserving and growing what my team and I spent years building at Calser. The Accredited Labs business model is unique, customer-centric, and provides resources and support that, as a regional small business, I could only dream of providing to my employees.”
— Cristy Bohnenstiehl, CEO and President, Calser Calibrations
U.S. CMT Equipment Market Outlook
The U.S. construction materials testing equipment market is projected to reach approximately $3.6 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2025 levels. Some industry analysts project the market could reach as high as $4.41 billion in 2026, driven by high-growth segments in automated and smart testing solutions.
Within the broader market, cement and mortar testing represents a particularly fast-growing segment, with equipment demand expected to reach $1.85 billion in 2026. Growth across the CMT sector is being driven by increased focus on construction safety, more stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and rising demand for testing infrastructure to support sustainable building materials.
Industry trends are shifting toward automated, digital, and non-destructive testing (NDT) technologies. The U.S. construction sector is also projected to require an additional 499,000 workers in 2026, a labor dynamic that increases the importance of efficient, well-calibrated testing infrastructure on large-scale infrastructure projects.
About Accredited Labs
Accredited Labs is a multi-brand calibration services company headquartered in Irving, Texas, operating one of the largest calibration networks in the United States. Through its network of 31 regional calibration brands and 40 laboratory locations, Accredited Labs delivers more than 3,000 accredited calibration capabilities across 70 unique calibration disciplines. Laboratories within the network are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and maintain affiliations with the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), and the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP). The company serves customers in the aerospace, automotive, construction materials testing, defense, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, semiconductor, and transportation sectors. Accredited Labs is the largest provider of calibration services to the U.S. Construction Materials Testing (CMT) industry, supporting AASHTO-accredited laboratories, state Departments of Transportation, and civil engineering firms nationwide. The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Joe Moser.
www.accreditelabs.com
Media Contact
Gary Fortin
Vice President of Marketing and Revenue Growth
Accredited Labs
gfortin@accreditedlabs.com | 512-203-9234
accreditedlabs.com
Contact
Accredited LabsContact
Gary Fortin
512-203-9234
www.accreditedlabs.com
Gary Fortin
512-203-9234
www.accreditedlabs.com
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