Future Horizons Presents "Insights into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Philadelphia, PA Area on June 27, 2026
Philadelphia, PA, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. Dr. Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with autism in the world. She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of parents and professionals understand how to help individuals with autism.
She is the author of Emergence: Labeled Autistic, Thinking in Pictures, Animals in Translation, and The Autistic Brain, among many others. One of the most celebrated—and effective—animal advocates on the planet, Dr. Grandin revolutionized animal movement systems and spearheaded reform of the quality of life for the world’s agricultural animals. Her portrait has been inducted in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
This talk will enable attendees to:
• Describe recent research that proves language is not required for thinking.
• Compare and contrast the three main kinds of thinkers and their different learning styles.
• Describe the importance of collaborative thinking.
• Explain two ways that checklists are effective when working with autistic individuals.
• List the physiological and psychological benefits of pressure wraps in reducing anxiety during interventional sessions.
• Describe how characteristics of solitary mammals can inform strategies to support regulation and reduce anxiety in autistic individuals.
• Summarize how both animals and autistic people make categories and why it’s important.
She is the author of Emergence: Labeled Autistic, Thinking in Pictures, Animals in Translation, and The Autistic Brain, among many others. One of the most celebrated—and effective—animal advocates on the planet, Dr. Grandin revolutionized animal movement systems and spearheaded reform of the quality of life for the world’s agricultural animals. Her portrait has been inducted in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
This talk will enable attendees to:
• Describe recent research that proves language is not required for thinking.
• Compare and contrast the three main kinds of thinkers and their different learning styles.
• Describe the importance of collaborative thinking.
• Explain two ways that checklists are effective when working with autistic individuals.
• List the physiological and psychological benefits of pressure wraps in reducing anxiety during interventional sessions.
• Describe how characteristics of solitary mammals can inform strategies to support regulation and reduce anxiety in autistic individuals.
• Summarize how both animals and autistic people make categories and why it’s important.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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