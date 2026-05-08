Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between William H Smith and Associates, Inc. and Vistal
Rocky Springs, WY, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William H Smith and Associates, Inc., or "WHS," is a surveying, engineering, and materials testing firm with almost 60 years of experience. They primarily work with industry-leading oil and gas companies, municipalities, and civil engineers to deliver cost-saving solutions for substantial projects in the Western US. The company has established a longstanding reputation for quality customer service, resulting in a 95% retention rate and MSAs with large, publicly traded energy companies.
Vistal is a 100% employee-owned holding company that provides strategic services to its operating companies that specialize in all types of engineering: civil, survey, transportation, environmental, and water. Vistal companies have completed thousands of infrastructure projects that drive economic activity, create modern convenience, and facilitate the efficient movement of people and products.
WHS President Will Dolinar said Vistal was the ideal partner for the next phase of the company's growth and ownership transition. "When we considered selling the company, we only talked to potential buyers who shared our deep commitment to client service and employee care. Additionally, Vistal provides the resources we needed to grow for our clients and our team, and their employee ownership model told us Vistal was the right partner to take our company and our employees to the next level."
Vistal CEO Shane Waslaski identified WHS's financial performance, leadership strength, and values as the primary drivers of the acquisition. "WHS aligns with the existing employee-ownership culture shared by all companies in the Vistal enterprise," he said. "They are focused on client excellence and growth, and additionally, WHS expands our geographic reach while increasing the breadth of services we provide all our operating companies' clients. WHS strengthens our employee-owned enterprise by adding new expertise, new solutions, new geographies, and an even greater growth trajectory."
"These two businesses are so complementary in their services that the fit was ideal. WHS will help expand Vistal's geographic reach, and Vistal's culture is a perfect fit for the WHS employee base, which has proven to be extremely valuable and loyal over the years. We are thankful to have been a part of this transaction and wish everyone the best of luck going forward."
Kevin Barrett, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Vistal is a 100% employee-owned holding company that provides strategic services to its operating companies that specialize in all types of engineering: civil, survey, transportation, environmental, and water. Vistal companies have completed thousands of infrastructure projects that drive economic activity, create modern convenience, and facilitate the efficient movement of people and products.
WHS President Will Dolinar said Vistal was the ideal partner for the next phase of the company's growth and ownership transition. "When we considered selling the company, we only talked to potential buyers who shared our deep commitment to client service and employee care. Additionally, Vistal provides the resources we needed to grow for our clients and our team, and their employee ownership model told us Vistal was the right partner to take our company and our employees to the next level."
Vistal CEO Shane Waslaski identified WHS's financial performance, leadership strength, and values as the primary drivers of the acquisition. "WHS aligns with the existing employee-ownership culture shared by all companies in the Vistal enterprise," he said. "They are focused on client excellence and growth, and additionally, WHS expands our geographic reach while increasing the breadth of services we provide all our operating companies' clients. WHS strengthens our employee-owned enterprise by adding new expertise, new solutions, new geographies, and an even greater growth trajectory."
"These two businesses are so complementary in their services that the fit was ideal. WHS will help expand Vistal's geographic reach, and Vistal's culture is a perfect fit for the WHS employee base, which has proven to be extremely valuable and loyal over the years. We are thankful to have been a part of this transaction and wish everyone the best of luck going forward."
Kevin Barrett, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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