Manifestly Checklists Offers Gift Cards for Honest G2 Reviews from Verified Customers
Manifestly Checklists invites active customers to share verified, honest reviews on G2 and receive a gift card. G2's verification process ensures only genuine users can participate.
Madison, WI, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Manifestly Checklists, a workflow management platform serving operations, HR, finance, and IT teams, has launched an incentivized review campaign targeting its active customer base on G2. The program offers a $50 gift card to verified customers who share an honest review of the platform on G2.com. G2 is among the most-cited third-party sources for B2B software evaluation. For teams assessing workflow automation tools whether for employee onboarding, recurring compliance processes, or multi-department SOPs peer reviews on G2 are often a deciding factor in whether a product makes the shortlist. Manifestly's campaign is structured around G2's verification requirements: reviewers must authenticate via work email or LinkedIn, limiting participation to current Manifestly customers. The company is specifically requesting detailed, honest feedback including areas for product improvement, which the team uses directly when prioritizing the roadmap. Customers who wish to explore the platform's full capabilities before writing their review including conditional logic workflows, role-based assignments, Slack and Teams integrations, and data collection forms can access free demos at manifest.ly/demos.
Review campaign:
manifest.ly/blog/review-manifestly-on-g2-get-a-50-gift-card/
G2 profile:
g2.com/products/manifestly-checklists/reviews
Manifestly is used by teams in accounting, real estate, HR, IT, manufacturing, and operations to standardize and track recurring processes. Integrations include Slack, Teams, Salesforce, Zapier, Notion, and more. Visit manifest.ly to start a free trial.
Review campaign:
manifest.ly/blog/review-manifestly-on-g2-get-a-50-gift-card/
G2 profile:
g2.com/products/manifestly-checklists/reviews
Manifestly is used by teams in accounting, real estate, HR, IT, manufacturing, and operations to standardize and track recurring processes. Integrations include Slack, Teams, Salesforce, Zapier, Notion, and more. Visit manifest.ly to start a free trial.
Contact
Manifestly ChecklistContact
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
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