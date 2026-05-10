Positive Athlete Announces 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year

Positive Athlete announced its 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year, honoring 32 standout student-athletes and coaches across DFW for leadership, resilience, service, and character. The program received 1,000+ nominations from 307 schools across 37 sports, recognizing individuals who exemplify positivity both on and off the field.