Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience.
Atlanta, GA, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Better Earth, a leader in BPI-certified compostable foodservice packaging, will highlight its latest innovations in touch-free dispensing and compostable cutlery solutions at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show. Attendees can visit Booth 3582 in the South Building to experience both the company’s Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and its expanding portfolio of high-performance compostable cutlery options.
Building on the success of its Arrow CPLA cutlery line, Better Earth is introducing a broader system designed to serve operators across multiple use cases, including bulk, wrapped, and dispenser-based formats. The company will feature two dispenser-compatible cutlery options at the show: its Pressed Bamboo Fiber cutlery and a new PHA-based cutlery solution, extending performance, material flexibility, and end-of-life alignment for operators navigating evolving regulations and sustainability goals.
Better Earth’s Touch-Free Cutlery Dispensers are designed for high-traffic foodservice environments, offering a hygienic, efficient alternative to traditional open-bin or lever-based systems. Each unit uses a gravity-fed, handle-first dispensing mechanism to reduce cross-contamination while ensuring that only the utensil being used is touched by the end customer.
The dispensers feature a modular, customizable design that allows operators to configure any combination of forks, knives, and spoons, while holding up to 300 utensils at a time to reduce labor and refill frequency. Pre-packaged refill sleeves enable quick, clean restocking, supporting both operational efficiency and improved hygiene standards.
“We’re continuing to expand beyond products into complete systems that solve real operational challenges,” said Better Earth CEO Joseph Bild. “Our dispenser platform, combined with new material innovations like PHA, gives operators a cleaner, more compliant, and more scalable way to serve compostable cutlery.”
The new PHA cutlery offering represents the next evolution of Better Earth’s compostable utensil portfolio and complements the Arrow CPLA line launched earlier this year. Together, these solutions provide foodservice operators with flexible options to meet performance expectations while aligning with compostability standards and regulatory requirements.
Designed for corporate cafeterias, quick service restaurants, stadiums, universities, and food halls, the Better Earth dispenser system supports waste reduction by encouraging responsible consumption while maintaining a premium guest experience.
Attendees at the National Restaurant Association Show are invited to visit Better Earth at Booth 3582, South Building, to see live demonstrations of the dispenser system and explore the full range of compostable packaging solutions.
About Better Earth
Better Earth is a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. The company offers a full range of BPI-certified compostable products, including plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids. Made from renewable materials such as bamboo, sugarcane, FSC-certified paper, and bio-based resins, Better Earth products are designed to help customers meet sustainability goals while supporting the transition to a circular economy.
Media Contact:
Mark Marinozzi
VP Marketing and Partnership Development
Better Earth LLC
415.272.4454
Building on the success of its Arrow CPLA cutlery line, Better Earth is introducing a broader system designed to serve operators across multiple use cases, including bulk, wrapped, and dispenser-based formats. The company will feature two dispenser-compatible cutlery options at the show: its Pressed Bamboo Fiber cutlery and a new PHA-based cutlery solution, extending performance, material flexibility, and end-of-life alignment for operators navigating evolving regulations and sustainability goals.
Better Earth’s Touch-Free Cutlery Dispensers are designed for high-traffic foodservice environments, offering a hygienic, efficient alternative to traditional open-bin or lever-based systems. Each unit uses a gravity-fed, handle-first dispensing mechanism to reduce cross-contamination while ensuring that only the utensil being used is touched by the end customer.
The dispensers feature a modular, customizable design that allows operators to configure any combination of forks, knives, and spoons, while holding up to 300 utensils at a time to reduce labor and refill frequency. Pre-packaged refill sleeves enable quick, clean restocking, supporting both operational efficiency and improved hygiene standards.
“We’re continuing to expand beyond products into complete systems that solve real operational challenges,” said Better Earth CEO Joseph Bild. “Our dispenser platform, combined with new material innovations like PHA, gives operators a cleaner, more compliant, and more scalable way to serve compostable cutlery.”
The new PHA cutlery offering represents the next evolution of Better Earth’s compostable utensil portfolio and complements the Arrow CPLA line launched earlier this year. Together, these solutions provide foodservice operators with flexible options to meet performance expectations while aligning with compostability standards and regulatory requirements.
Designed for corporate cafeterias, quick service restaurants, stadiums, universities, and food halls, the Better Earth dispenser system supports waste reduction by encouraging responsible consumption while maintaining a premium guest experience.
Attendees at the National Restaurant Association Show are invited to visit Better Earth at Booth 3582, South Building, to see live demonstrations of the dispenser system and explore the full range of compostable packaging solutions.
About Better Earth
Better Earth is a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. The company offers a full range of BPI-certified compostable products, including plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids. Made from renewable materials such as bamboo, sugarcane, FSC-certified paper, and bio-based resins, Better Earth products are designed to help customers meet sustainability goals while supporting the transition to a circular economy.
Media Contact:
Mark Marinozzi
VP Marketing and Partnership Development
Better Earth LLC
415.272.4454
Contact
Better EarthContact
Mark Marinozzi
415-272-4454
becompostable.com
Mark Marinozzi
415-272-4454
becompostable.com
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