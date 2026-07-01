Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show

Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience.