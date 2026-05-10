Impact LA is Offering Free Meals for Kids All Summer Long
Impact LA will be servicing the Summer Food Service Program meals to children ages 1-18 for free during the summer.
Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Impact LA will be serving the Summer Food Service Program meals to children during the summer Monday thru Friday from June 8 through August 15, 2026. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at the following site(s):
Special Needs Network / Crete Academy
6103 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90043
7/13/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 8:00am – 10:00am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Joseph Learning Lab
1318 E 29th Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
6/29/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 8:00am – 8:30am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
All Things Are Possible (ATAP) – Inglewood
527 W Regent St., Inglewood, CA 90301
6/15/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 3:00pm – 4:00pm
Dolores T. Richardson School
8420 Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305
6/8/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 10:10am – 10:40am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:10pm
N'Route Help Heal Organization
6312 S Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90043
6/15/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 7:00am – 9:00am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Kirkland Academy for Excellence – Labor of Love Day Camp
10435 S Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90002
6/15/2026 – 6/26/2026
Breakfast: 8:00am – 8:30am
Lunch: 12:30pm – 1:00pm
Inspire Together
5301 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA
6/15/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 10:00am – 11:00am
Lunch: 1:00pm – 2:00pm
Code in Motion by Sparks: Umeya Apt
425 Towne Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90013
7/1/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 9:00am – 10:00am
Lunch: 1:00pm – 2:30pm
The Hidden Genius Project – Long Beach
1085 Redondo Ave., Long Beach, CA 90804
6/22/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 8:00am – 8:55am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
All Things Are Possible (ATAP) – Pacoima
12700 Van Nuys Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331
6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 2:00pm – 3:30pm
Community Resource Center of Wilmington
911 N Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744
6/15/2026 – 8/6/2026
Breakfast: 9:00am – 11:00am
Lunch: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
826LA – Sunset
1714 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026
6/15/2026 – 7/24/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 5:00pm
826LA – Venice
12515 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066
7/6/2026 – 7/24/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 5:00pm
The Hidden Genius Project – Inglewood
208 S La Brea Ave., Inglewood, CA
6/15/2026 – 8/1/2026
Breakfast: 8:30am – 9:00am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
All Things Are Possible (ATAP) – Carson
21227 Figueroa St., Carson, CA 90745
6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 2:00pm – 3:30pm
Avalos Community Center – City of Lynwood
11832 Atlantic Ave., Lynwood, CA 90262
6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 10:00am – 10:30am
Lunch: 1:00pm – 1:45pm
Henning Youth Center – City of Lynwood
11409 Birch St., Lynwood, CA 90262
6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 9:00am
Lunch: 1:00pm
Gerdes Park – City of Norwalk
14700 Gridley Rd., Norwalk, CA 90650
6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Norwalk Park – City of Norwalk
13000 Clarkdale Ave., Norwalk, CA 90650
6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Vista Verde Park – City of Norwalk
11459 Ratliff St., Norwalk, CA 90650
6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Creative World Inc.
7243 Encino Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91406
6/11/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 8:30am
Lunch: 12:00pm
Holifield Park – City of Norwalk
12500 Excelsior Dr., Norwalk, CA 90650
6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Urban Promise Los Angeles Summer Camp
22103 Vanowen St., Canoga Park, CA 91303
6/29/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: 8:15am – 8:40am
Lunch: 12:15pm – 1:00pm
Fresh Start Cultural Youth Center
44709 Beech Ave., Lancaster, CA 93534
6/8/2026 – 8/14/2026
Breakfast: 9:30am – 10:30am
Lunch: 1:00pm – 1:30pm
City of Maywood
4319 E Slauson Ave., Maywood, CA 90270
6/29/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 11:30am – 12:30pm
Koreatown Youth and Community Center (KYCC)
1230 Menlo Ave., Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90006
6/15/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:30pm – 1:00pm
Toberman Neighborhood Center
131 N Grand Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731
7/7/2026 – 8/1/2026
Breakfast: 9:30am – 10:30am
Lunch: 12:30pm – 1:30pm
Daly City – Gellert Park
50 Wembley Dr., Daly City, CA 94015
6/15/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Daly City – Westlake
145 Lake Merced Blvd., Daly City, CA 94015
6/15/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Special Needs Network / Crete Academy
6103 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90043
7/13/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 8:00am – 10:00am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Joseph Learning Lab
1318 E 29th Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
6/29/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 8:00am – 8:30am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
All Things Are Possible (ATAP) – Inglewood
527 W Regent St., Inglewood, CA 90301
6/15/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 3:00pm – 4:00pm
Dolores T. Richardson School
8420 Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305
6/8/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 10:10am – 10:40am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:10pm
N'Route Help Heal Organization
6312 S Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90043
6/15/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 7:00am – 9:00am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Kirkland Academy for Excellence – Labor of Love Day Camp
10435 S Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90002
6/15/2026 – 6/26/2026
Breakfast: 8:00am – 8:30am
Lunch: 12:30pm – 1:00pm
Inspire Together
5301 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA
6/15/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 10:00am – 11:00am
Lunch: 1:00pm – 2:00pm
Code in Motion by Sparks: Umeya Apt
425 Towne Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90013
7/1/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 9:00am – 10:00am
Lunch: 1:00pm – 2:30pm
The Hidden Genius Project – Long Beach
1085 Redondo Ave., Long Beach, CA 90804
6/22/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 8:00am – 8:55am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
All Things Are Possible (ATAP) – Pacoima
12700 Van Nuys Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331
6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 2:00pm – 3:30pm
Community Resource Center of Wilmington
911 N Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744
6/15/2026 – 8/6/2026
Breakfast: 9:00am – 11:00am
Lunch: 2:00pm – 4:00pm
826LA – Sunset
1714 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026
6/15/2026 – 7/24/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 5:00pm
826LA – Venice
12515 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066
7/6/2026 – 7/24/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 5:00pm
The Hidden Genius Project – Inglewood
208 S La Brea Ave., Inglewood, CA
6/15/2026 – 8/1/2026
Breakfast: 8:30am – 9:00am
Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm
All Things Are Possible (ATAP) – Carson
21227 Figueroa St., Carson, CA 90745
6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 2:00pm – 3:30pm
Avalos Community Center – City of Lynwood
11832 Atlantic Ave., Lynwood, CA 90262
6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 10:00am – 10:30am
Lunch: 1:00pm – 1:45pm
Henning Youth Center – City of Lynwood
11409 Birch St., Lynwood, CA 90262
6/15/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: 9:00am
Lunch: 1:00pm
Gerdes Park – City of Norwalk
14700 Gridley Rd., Norwalk, CA 90650
6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Norwalk Park – City of Norwalk
13000 Clarkdale Ave., Norwalk, CA 90650
6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Vista Verde Park – City of Norwalk
11459 Ratliff St., Norwalk, CA 90650
6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Creative World Inc.
7243 Encino Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91406
6/11/2026 – 8/11/2026
Breakfast: 8:30am
Lunch: 12:00pm
Holifield Park – City of Norwalk
12500 Excelsior Dr., Norwalk, CA 90650
6/8/2026 – 8/7/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Urban Promise Los Angeles Summer Camp
22103 Vanowen St., Canoga Park, CA 91303
6/29/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: 8:15am – 8:40am
Lunch: 12:15pm – 1:00pm
Fresh Start Cultural Youth Center
44709 Beech Ave., Lancaster, CA 93534
6/8/2026 – 8/14/2026
Breakfast: 9:30am – 10:30am
Lunch: 1:00pm – 1:30pm
City of Maywood
4319 E Slauson Ave., Maywood, CA 90270
6/29/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 11:30am – 12:30pm
Koreatown Youth and Community Center (KYCC)
1230 Menlo Ave., Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90006
6/15/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:30pm – 1:00pm
Toberman Neighborhood Center
131 N Grand Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731
7/7/2026 – 8/1/2026
Breakfast: 9:30am – 10:30am
Lunch: 12:30pm – 1:30pm
Daly City – Gellert Park
50 Wembley Dr., Daly City, CA 94015
6/15/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Daly City – Westlake
145 Lake Merced Blvd., Daly City, CA 94015
6/15/2026 – 7/31/2026
Breakfast: N/A
Lunch: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Contact
Impact LAContact
Courtney Lockridge
213-928-1040
www.impactla.org
Courtney Lockridge
213-928-1040
www.impactla.org
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