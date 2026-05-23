Stefan Kristinkov Releases “Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack)” — A Stark Musical Reflection on Bureaucracy, Isolation, and the Quiet Erosion of Humanity
Ulterground Records announces the release of Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack, a haunting and introspective score by Stefan Kristinkov, accompanying the short film Unbroken.
Brooklyn, NY, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ulterground Records announces the release of Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack, a haunting and introspective score by Stefan Kristinkov, accompanying the short film Unbroken. The album captures the film’s unsettling exploration of modern societal structures, where dehumanization unfolds not through overt cruelty, but through routine, indifference, and procedural normalcy.
At its core, Unbroken examines themes of bureaucratic absurdity, emotional exhaustion, and existential isolation. The story follows a protagonist navigating an impersonal world where every interaction — no matter how polite — reinforces a quiet erasure of individuality. In this environment, the “banality of evil” manifests not as malice, but as compliance: systems that operate without empathy, perpetuating themselves regardless of human consequence.
Kristinkov’s score mirrors this psychological descent with precision and restraint. Blending orchestral textures with subtle electronic elements, the music evolves alongside the protagonist’s journey — guiding the viewer through moments of tension, detachment, and realization. Rather than overwhelming the narrative, the composition underscores its emotional undercurrents, amplifying the sense of inevitability and quiet despair.
“The challenge with Unbroken was to reflect a world where nothing explicitly dramatic happens, yet everything feels deeply wrong,” says Kristinkov. “The music had to live in that space — between presence and absence, between emotion and numbness.”
Known for his work across orchestral, hybrid, and experimental styles, Stefan Kristinkov continues to build a distinct voice in contemporary film scoring. His previous projects have spanned independent films, documentaries, and web series, earning recognition for their nuanced emotional language and textural depth.
Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack) is now available on all major streaming platforms:
https://album.link/unbrokenost
About Stefan Kristinkov
Stefan Kristinkov is a composer working across orchestral, electronic, and hybrid genres. With a growing portfolio in independent cinema, his music often explores philosophical and psychological themes, focusing on atmosphere, narrative integration, and emotional subtlety.
At its core, Unbroken examines themes of bureaucratic absurdity, emotional exhaustion, and existential isolation. The story follows a protagonist navigating an impersonal world where every interaction — no matter how polite — reinforces a quiet erasure of individuality. In this environment, the “banality of evil” manifests not as malice, but as compliance: systems that operate without empathy, perpetuating themselves regardless of human consequence.
Kristinkov’s score mirrors this psychological descent with precision and restraint. Blending orchestral textures with subtle electronic elements, the music evolves alongside the protagonist’s journey — guiding the viewer through moments of tension, detachment, and realization. Rather than overwhelming the narrative, the composition underscores its emotional undercurrents, amplifying the sense of inevitability and quiet despair.
“The challenge with Unbroken was to reflect a world where nothing explicitly dramatic happens, yet everything feels deeply wrong,” says Kristinkov. “The music had to live in that space — between presence and absence, between emotion and numbness.”
Known for his work across orchestral, hybrid, and experimental styles, Stefan Kristinkov continues to build a distinct voice in contemporary film scoring. His previous projects have spanned independent films, documentaries, and web series, earning recognition for their nuanced emotional language and textural depth.
Unbroken (Original Short Film Soundtrack) is now available on all major streaming platforms:
https://album.link/unbrokenost
About Stefan Kristinkov
Stefan Kristinkov is a composer working across orchestral, electronic, and hybrid genres. With a growing portfolio in independent cinema, his music often explores philosophical and psychological themes, focusing on atmosphere, narrative integration, and emotional subtlety.
Contact
Ulterground RecordsContact
Boris Coello
360-361-5179
www.ulterground.com
Boris Coello
360-361-5179
www.ulterground.com
Categories