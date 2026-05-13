Speakers and Agenda Now Available: Maritime Security Summit
National Harbor, MD, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maritime Security Summit agenda is packed with high-impact plenaries, panel discussions, fireside chats, and dedicated networking time. Attendees will walk away with timely insight into critical topics in maritime security such as short- and long-range vessel detection and monitoring capabilities, next-gen sensor technologies, physical cybersecurity capabilities for ports, operationalizing robotic & autonomous systems, and much more.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- The Honorable Hung Cao, Acting Secretary of the Navy, 35th Under Secretary of the Navy
- ADM Karl Thomas, USN, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command
- ADM Thomas Allan, USCG, Vice Commandant, U.S. Coast Guard
- VADM John Skillman, USN, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Integration of Capabilities and Resources (N8)
- VADM Michael Vernazza, USN, Commander, NAVIFOR
- Congressman Robert Wittman, Ph.D., R—VA 01, Member, Seapower and Projection Forces, House Armed Services Committee
- RADM Jon Hickey, USCG, Assistant Commandant and Program Executive Officer for C5I (CG-C5I) and Chief Information Officer
- Robert Koepcke, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Policy and Public Diplomacy, Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Dept. of State
- ADM (Ret) Bill Lescher, USN, 41st Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Former Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Integration of Capabilities and Resources (N8)
- RDML Robert Compher, USCG, Incoming Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, U.S. Coast Guard
- BG Hyeong-Jin Yoon, Defense Attache at Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the U.S.
- Matthew Sermon, SES, Executive Director, Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager Submarine, DoW
- Serena Dietrich, SES, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, U.S. Coast Guard
- James Juster, Executive Director, Rapid Capabilities Office, Department of the Navy
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with senior leaders, top experts, and strategic decision makers from across the Commercial Sector, Federal Government, DoW, National Labs, and Academia to explore powering and securing critical AI & HPC infrastructure in support of national security.
For more information, to download the full agenda, and to register, please visit https://maritime.dsigroup.org/.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- The Honorable Hung Cao, Acting Secretary of the Navy, 35th Under Secretary of the Navy
- ADM Karl Thomas, USN, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command
- ADM Thomas Allan, USCG, Vice Commandant, U.S. Coast Guard
- VADM John Skillman, USN, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Integration of Capabilities and Resources (N8)
- VADM Michael Vernazza, USN, Commander, NAVIFOR
- Congressman Robert Wittman, Ph.D., R—VA 01, Member, Seapower and Projection Forces, House Armed Services Committee
- RADM Jon Hickey, USCG, Assistant Commandant and Program Executive Officer for C5I (CG-C5I) and Chief Information Officer
- Robert Koepcke, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Policy and Public Diplomacy, Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Dept. of State
- ADM (Ret) Bill Lescher, USN, 41st Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Former Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Integration of Capabilities and Resources (N8)
- RDML Robert Compher, USCG, Incoming Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, U.S. Coast Guard
- BG Hyeong-Jin Yoon, Defense Attache at Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the U.S.
- Matthew Sermon, SES, Executive Director, Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager Submarine, DoW
- Serena Dietrich, SES, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, U.S. Coast Guard
- James Juster, Executive Director, Rapid Capabilities Office, Department of the Navy
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with senior leaders, top experts, and strategic decision makers from across the Commercial Sector, Federal Government, DoW, National Labs, and Academia to explore powering and securing critical AI & HPC infrastructure in support of national security.
For more information, to download the full agenda, and to register, please visit https://maritime.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
2019870183
https://maritime.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
2019870183
https://maritime.dsigroup.org/
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