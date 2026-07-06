Survey Reveals Rising Demand for AI-Powered Property Infrastructure for Parking, Streets, Highways, and Exteriors
Apollo Metro today released findings from its new Proptech Insights Survey, revealing a significant shift in how U.S. municipalities and commercial property owners and operators are approaching exterior infrastructure investment.
Highland, UT, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New Apollo Metro research, released at ICSC Las Vegas, shows that security awareness, real-time alerts, insurance reduction, and operational intelligence are reshaping exterior proptech investment priorities.
Apollo Metro today released findings from its new Proptech Insights Survey, revealing a significant shift in how U.S. municipalities and commercial property owners and operators are approaching exterior infrastructure investment.
The survey, conducted among U.S.-based municipalities and commercial real estate owners, operators, facilities leaders, and public infrastructure decision-makers, found that respondents increasingly favor integrated intelligent infrastructure combining lighting, security, cameras, AI alerts, and real-time data over traditional standalone technology upgrades.
Among the key findings:
• 91% selected intelligent infrastructure as the most promising externally-focused property technology
• 78% prioritized improved security awareness as a top near-term portfolio improvement
• 71% prioritized real-time security alerts
• 56% cited insurance cost reduction as a key investment driver
• Cost control ranked as the top five-year concern for commercial property owners and operators
The findings suggest the market is evolving beyond traditional LED lighting replacement projects toward AI-enabled exterior infrastructure focused on operational visibility, risk reduction, tenant experience, and property value performance.
“The market is clearly moving toward smarter, connected infrastructure that helps properties operate more efficiently while improving safety, visibility, and long-term value,” said Matt Sandvig, CEO of Apollo Metro. “Owners are no longer looking at lighting as a standalone utility expense. They’re increasingly evaluating exterior infrastructure as an operational intelligence layer across their portfolio.”
The report aligns with broader commercial real estate and proptech trends identified by other industry research organizations around rising insurance costs, NOI pressure, operational efficiency, and growing investment in AI-enabled infrastructure.
Apollo Metro attended ICSC Las Vegas, where CEO Matt Sandvig was available for discussions with media, analysts, commercial property leaders, and investors about the survey findings and the emergence of intelligent exterior infrastructure as a growing proptech category.
Read the full report: https://www.apollometro.com/proptech-insights-survey/
About Apollo Metro
Apollo Metro helps municipality and commercial property owners and operators transform traditional exterior lighting into AI-powered intelligent infrastructure that improves security, reduces operating costs, and increases property value. Its Apollo Smart Site platform combines SmartLights, integrated cameras, AI alerts, and real-time data insights into a unified system designed for retail centers, office portfolios, industrial parks, multifamily communities, and public infrastructure.
www.apollometro.com
Press Contact:
CB Cottle
Apollo Metro today released findings from its new Proptech Insights Survey, revealing a significant shift in how U.S. municipalities and commercial property owners and operators are approaching exterior infrastructure investment.
The survey, conducted among U.S.-based municipalities and commercial real estate owners, operators, facilities leaders, and public infrastructure decision-makers, found that respondents increasingly favor integrated intelligent infrastructure combining lighting, security, cameras, AI alerts, and real-time data over traditional standalone technology upgrades.
Among the key findings:
• 91% selected intelligent infrastructure as the most promising externally-focused property technology
• 78% prioritized improved security awareness as a top near-term portfolio improvement
• 71% prioritized real-time security alerts
• 56% cited insurance cost reduction as a key investment driver
• Cost control ranked as the top five-year concern for commercial property owners and operators
The findings suggest the market is evolving beyond traditional LED lighting replacement projects toward AI-enabled exterior infrastructure focused on operational visibility, risk reduction, tenant experience, and property value performance.
“The market is clearly moving toward smarter, connected infrastructure that helps properties operate more efficiently while improving safety, visibility, and long-term value,” said Matt Sandvig, CEO of Apollo Metro. “Owners are no longer looking at lighting as a standalone utility expense. They’re increasingly evaluating exterior infrastructure as an operational intelligence layer across their portfolio.”
The report aligns with broader commercial real estate and proptech trends identified by other industry research organizations around rising insurance costs, NOI pressure, operational efficiency, and growing investment in AI-enabled infrastructure.
Apollo Metro attended ICSC Las Vegas, where CEO Matt Sandvig was available for discussions with media, analysts, commercial property leaders, and investors about the survey findings and the emergence of intelligent exterior infrastructure as a growing proptech category.
Read the full report: https://www.apollometro.com/proptech-insights-survey/
About Apollo Metro
Apollo Metro helps municipality and commercial property owners and operators transform traditional exterior lighting into AI-powered intelligent infrastructure that improves security, reduces operating costs, and increases property value. Its Apollo Smart Site platform combines SmartLights, integrated cameras, AI alerts, and real-time data insights into a unified system designed for retail centers, office portfolios, industrial parks, multifamily communities, and public infrastructure.
www.apollometro.com
Press Contact:
CB Cottle
Contact
Apollo MetroContact
Chris Cottle
801-368-6032
apollometro.com
Chris Cottle
801-368-6032
apollometro.com
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