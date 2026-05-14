SottoPelle® Recognizes Patrick Odia, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Missouri City, TX, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Patrick Odia is a board-certified Internal Medicine physician. He has a wealth of experience as a hospitalist in primary care medicine. He completed his residency training in Internal Medicine at Harlem Hospital Center, an affiliate of Columbia University in New York.
Outside of the clinic, Dr. Odia spends his free time with his family and is an avid soccer fan who rarely misses a match!
Patrick Odia, MD, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider December 2025 and is looking forward to promoting wellness to patients in his community.
To view additional information about Patrick Odia , MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sottopelle_trained_provider_missouri_city_texas_patrick-odia-md/
Provider Information:
Dr. Patrick Odia, MD
Mobee Medical Associates
7070 Knights Ct, Missouri City, Texas 77459
(732) 640-4938
https://mobeemedical.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Provider, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term symptom relief, but it does not achieve long-term, sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Outside of the clinic, Dr. Odia spends his free time with his family and is an avid soccer fan who rarely misses a match!
Patrick Odia, MD, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider December 2025 and is looking forward to promoting wellness to patients in his community.
To view additional information about Patrick Odia , MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sottopelle_trained_provider_missouri_city_texas_patrick-odia-md/
Provider Information:
Dr. Patrick Odia, MD
Mobee Medical Associates
7070 Knights Ct, Missouri City, Texas 77459
(732) 640-4938
https://mobeemedical.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Provider, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term symptom relief, but it does not achieve long-term, sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
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