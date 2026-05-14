ISMG to Host IT Innovation Series – Manufacturing Summit in Mumbai
The Summit Will Bring Together Manufacturing Tech Leaders for Focused Conversations on AI, Data, IT-OT Convergence and Smart Manufacturing
Mumbai, India, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- India’s manufacturing sector is entering a critical new phase of transformation, shaped by rapid digital adoption, plant modernization, supply chain evolution and growing pressure to turn technology investments into measurable business outcomes. Against this backdrop, ISMG is set to host the IT Innovation Series – Manufacturing Summit on May 14 in Mumbai.
Built around the theme, “Where Technology Leaders Build the Next Era of Manufacturing,” the summit will convene manufacturing CIOs, CDOs, CTOs, leading voices from manufacturing IT, digital transformation, Industry 4.0, OT and plant technology, and industrial cybersecurity for sector-specific discussions on the future of manufacturing transformation. The event is presented by CIO.inc, ISMG’s global platform focused on the business of information technology, digital innovation, and the growing convergence of technology and cybersecurity.
As manufacturing organizations accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, IoT, SCADA, digital twins, cloud-enabled supply chains and connected operations, technology leaders face the challenge of doing far more than modernize systems. They are tasked with enhancing resilience, strengthening interoperability, securing converged environments, and building operating models that can scale with the needs of the business.
The agenda is designed to reflect these realities, combining expert perspectives and practitioner insights to drive meaningful conversations on execution in complex manufacturing environments. Key topics will include data strategy for manufacturing transformation, agentic AI on the shop floor, zero-downtime legacy modernization, real-time analytics for operational decisions, securing converged IT-OT environments and governance frameworks for autonomous AI systems.
“The manufacturing sector is confronting a more demanding technology environment, where progress depends not only on innovation, but on disciplined execution across operations, data, security and modernization,” said Rahul Neel Mani, founding director of Grey Head Media, and vice president of community engagement and editorial at ISMG.
The summit also reflects a broader commitment to building leadership platforms that connect innovation, security and business performance in ways that are directly relevant to industry decision-makers.
“As manufacturing organizations move from digital ambition to operational accountability, the quality of leadership dialogue becomes increasingly important,” said Varun Haran, managing director for Asia and the Middle East at ISMG.
The IT Innovation Series – Manufacturing Summit marks an important addition to ISMG’s event portfolio and reflects the growing need for more focused dialogue around the business and operational realities of manufacturing transformation. It also reinforces ISMG’s role in convening senior leaders through editorially led platforms, executive communities and sector-focused events designed to support meaningful business and technology outcomes.
For more information, visit https://ismg.events/summit/it-innovation-series-manufacturing-summit/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Built around the theme, “Where Technology Leaders Build the Next Era of Manufacturing,” the summit will convene manufacturing CIOs, CDOs, CTOs, leading voices from manufacturing IT, digital transformation, Industry 4.0, OT and plant technology, and industrial cybersecurity for sector-specific discussions on the future of manufacturing transformation. The event is presented by CIO.inc, ISMG’s global platform focused on the business of information technology, digital innovation, and the growing convergence of technology and cybersecurity.
As manufacturing organizations accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, IoT, SCADA, digital twins, cloud-enabled supply chains and connected operations, technology leaders face the challenge of doing far more than modernize systems. They are tasked with enhancing resilience, strengthening interoperability, securing converged environments, and building operating models that can scale with the needs of the business.
The agenda is designed to reflect these realities, combining expert perspectives and practitioner insights to drive meaningful conversations on execution in complex manufacturing environments. Key topics will include data strategy for manufacturing transformation, agentic AI on the shop floor, zero-downtime legacy modernization, real-time analytics for operational decisions, securing converged IT-OT environments and governance frameworks for autonomous AI systems.
“The manufacturing sector is confronting a more demanding technology environment, where progress depends not only on innovation, but on disciplined execution across operations, data, security and modernization,” said Rahul Neel Mani, founding director of Grey Head Media, and vice president of community engagement and editorial at ISMG.
The summit also reflects a broader commitment to building leadership platforms that connect innovation, security and business performance in ways that are directly relevant to industry decision-makers.
“As manufacturing organizations move from digital ambition to operational accountability, the quality of leadership dialogue becomes increasingly important,” said Varun Haran, managing director for Asia and the Middle East at ISMG.
The IT Innovation Series – Manufacturing Summit marks an important addition to ISMG’s event portfolio and reflects the growing need for more focused dialogue around the business and operational realities of manufacturing transformation. It also reinforces ISMG’s role in convening senior leaders through editorially led platforms, executive communities and sector-focused events designed to support meaningful business and technology outcomes.
For more information, visit https://ismg.events/summit/it-innovation-series-manufacturing-summit/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Contact
Information Security Media GroupContact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
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