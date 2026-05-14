Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls Announces New Ownership
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls is now under new ownership with Calvin Beachy leading the business while continuing to provide kitchen remodeling services across Sioux Falls and nearby communities. The franchise offers services ranging from cabinet updates to full kitchen remodels and remains backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand.
Sioux Falls, SD, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities can expect continued trusted service as Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls enters an exciting new chapter under new owner Calvin Beachy. The local remodeling business will continue providing customized kitchen updates, professional craftsmanship, and a streamlined remodeling experience for area homeowners.
Backed by a nationally recognized brand with more than 38 years in the industry, Kitchen Tune-Up offers five proven service options designed to meet every homeowner’s style, needs, and budget — from quick wood restoration to complete kitchen transformations.
“I’m honored to take ownership of Kitchen Tune-Up and continue serving Sioux Falls, Brandon, Crooks, Harrisburg, Renner, Tea, Valley Springs, and surrounding communities,” said Calvin Beachy. “The kitchen is one of the most important spaces in any home, and our goal is to help homeowners update and remodel their kitchens with a process that is clear, efficient, and enjoyable. We look forward to building on the strong reputation this business has earned.”
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls offers a full range of services, including:
1-Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels
“We’re excited to welcome Calvin Beachy as the new owner of Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls,” Larry Bishop, Senior Director of Operation for the Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “His dedication to customer service and quality workmanship makes him an excellent fit for our brand. We’re confident homeowners in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas will continue to receive the outstanding remodeling experience they expect.”
Homeowners interested in updating their kitchens can schedule a free consultation to explore which service best fits their needs.
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 38 years in business in 2026, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a standout franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls, please visit: https://www.kitchentuneup.com/sioux-falls-sd.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit: www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America's largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership.
Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees, and its associates deliver exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts' brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada.
For information on franchise opportunities, please visit: www.homefranchiseconcepts.com.
Backed by a nationally recognized brand with more than 38 years in the industry, Kitchen Tune-Up offers five proven service options designed to meet every homeowner’s style, needs, and budget — from quick wood restoration to complete kitchen transformations.
“I’m honored to take ownership of Kitchen Tune-Up and continue serving Sioux Falls, Brandon, Crooks, Harrisburg, Renner, Tea, Valley Springs, and surrounding communities,” said Calvin Beachy. “The kitchen is one of the most important spaces in any home, and our goal is to help homeowners update and remodel their kitchens with a process that is clear, efficient, and enjoyable. We look forward to building on the strong reputation this business has earned.”
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls offers a full range of services, including:
1-Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinets & Full Kitchen Remodels
“We’re excited to welcome Calvin Beachy as the new owner of Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls,” Larry Bishop, Senior Director of Operation for the Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “His dedication to customer service and quality workmanship makes him an excellent fit for our brand. We’re confident homeowners in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas will continue to receive the outstanding remodeling experience they expect.”
Homeowners interested in updating their kitchens can schedule a free consultation to explore which service best fits their needs.
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 38 years in business in 2026, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a standout franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls, please visit: https://www.kitchentuneup.com/sioux-falls-sd.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit: www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America's largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership.
Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees, and its associates deliver exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts' brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada.
For information on franchise opportunities, please visit: www.homefranchiseconcepts.com.
Contact
Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise SystemContact
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
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