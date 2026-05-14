DASHcast Podcast Announces Season 2 Following a Breakout First Season Focused on Real Estate, Business Growth, and Industry Insight
Raleigh, NC, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DASH Carolina Expands Media and Real Estate Education Initiatives with Launch of DASHcast Podcast Season 2
DASH Carolina, a rapidly growing residential real estate brokerage serving North Carolina and South Carolina, has officially announced the launch of Season 2 of the DASHcast Podcast following the completion of a successful inaugural season that focused on real estate education, housing market insight, entrepreneurship, and agent development.
The DASHcast Podcast was developed as part of DASH Carolina’s continued investment into agent education, consumer transparency, digital media, and modern real estate communication. The podcast serves as an extension of the company’s broader strategy to provide accessible conversations surrounding residential real estate, business growth, leadership, and the rapidly changing housing market throughout the Carolinas.
Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, DASH Carolina has continued expanding its presence throughout Raleigh, Charlotte, the Triad, Fayetteville, Asheville, and Greenville-Spartanburg. Company leadership says the launch of Season 2 reflects the brokerage’s continued focus on innovation, collaboration, and long-term brand growth within the real estate industry.
Unlike traditional real estate marketing content, the DASHcast Podcast was created to provide practical, real-world conversations from professionals actively working within the industry. Episodes feature Realtors, brokerage leaders, lenders, attorneys, insurance professionals, and local business owners discussing topics that impact both consumers and real estate professionals across North Carolina and South Carolina.
Season 1 included conversations surrounding:
North Carolina housing market trends
First-time homebuyer education
Real estate branding and marketing
Entrepreneurship and business development
Leadership and recruiting culture
Social media strategy for Realtors
Consumer expectations during the buying and selling process
Technology and innovation within residential real estate
According to DASH Carolina leadership, the podcast has become an important educational and branding initiative for the company while also helping strengthen relationships throughout the communities and markets the brokerage serves.
“The podcast became much bigger than originally anticipated,” said Joshua Harris, VP of Technology of DASH Carolina. “What started as a media initiative quickly evolved into a platform for education, collaboration, and honest conversations about the real estate industry. Season 2 represents our continued investment into innovation, communication, and providing value both to agents and the public.”
Season 2 of the DASHcast Podcast will continue releasing weekly episodes across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and YouTube Music. Upcoming episodes are expected to feature expanded guest interviews, deeper housing market discussions, business strategy conversations, and additional educational content designed for both consumers and real estate professionals.
DASH Carolina leadership says the company plans to continue expanding its media presence alongside its brokerage growth throughout the Carolinas as part of its long-term vision surrounding education, recruiting, community involvement, and modern real estate branding.
About | DASH Carolina
DASH Carolina is a residential real estate brokerage serving multiple markets throughout North Carolina and South Carolina, including Raleigh, Charlotte, Triad, Fayetteville, Asheville, and Greenville-Spartanburg. Known for its innovative approach to real estate, modern branding, agent support systems, and technology-driven strategies, DASH Carolina continues to expand throughout the region while focusing on education, collaboration, and consumer experience within residential real estate.
Media Contact: Renee Mangum
Brand Manager DASH Carolina
renee.mangum@dashnc.com
DASH Carolina, a rapidly growing residential real estate brokerage serving North Carolina and South Carolina, has officially announced the launch of Season 2 of the DASHcast Podcast following the completion of a successful inaugural season that focused on real estate education, housing market insight, entrepreneurship, and agent development.
The DASHcast Podcast was developed as part of DASH Carolina’s continued investment into agent education, consumer transparency, digital media, and modern real estate communication. The podcast serves as an extension of the company’s broader strategy to provide accessible conversations surrounding residential real estate, business growth, leadership, and the rapidly changing housing market throughout the Carolinas.
Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, DASH Carolina has continued expanding its presence throughout Raleigh, Charlotte, the Triad, Fayetteville, Asheville, and Greenville-Spartanburg. Company leadership says the launch of Season 2 reflects the brokerage’s continued focus on innovation, collaboration, and long-term brand growth within the real estate industry.
Unlike traditional real estate marketing content, the DASHcast Podcast was created to provide practical, real-world conversations from professionals actively working within the industry. Episodes feature Realtors, brokerage leaders, lenders, attorneys, insurance professionals, and local business owners discussing topics that impact both consumers and real estate professionals across North Carolina and South Carolina.
Season 1 included conversations surrounding:
North Carolina housing market trends
First-time homebuyer education
Real estate branding and marketing
Entrepreneurship and business development
Leadership and recruiting culture
Social media strategy for Realtors
Consumer expectations during the buying and selling process
Technology and innovation within residential real estate
According to DASH Carolina leadership, the podcast has become an important educational and branding initiative for the company while also helping strengthen relationships throughout the communities and markets the brokerage serves.
“The podcast became much bigger than originally anticipated,” said Joshua Harris, VP of Technology of DASH Carolina. “What started as a media initiative quickly evolved into a platform for education, collaboration, and honest conversations about the real estate industry. Season 2 represents our continued investment into innovation, communication, and providing value both to agents and the public.”
Season 2 of the DASHcast Podcast will continue releasing weekly episodes across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and YouTube Music. Upcoming episodes are expected to feature expanded guest interviews, deeper housing market discussions, business strategy conversations, and additional educational content designed for both consumers and real estate professionals.
DASH Carolina leadership says the company plans to continue expanding its media presence alongside its brokerage growth throughout the Carolinas as part of its long-term vision surrounding education, recruiting, community involvement, and modern real estate branding.
About | DASH Carolina
DASH Carolina is a residential real estate brokerage serving multiple markets throughout North Carolina and South Carolina, including Raleigh, Charlotte, Triad, Fayetteville, Asheville, and Greenville-Spartanburg. Known for its innovative approach to real estate, modern branding, agent support systems, and technology-driven strategies, DASH Carolina continues to expand throughout the region while focusing on education, collaboration, and consumer experience within residential real estate.
Media Contact: Renee Mangum
Brand Manager DASH Carolina
renee.mangum@dashnc.com
Contact
DASH CarolinaContact
Renee Mangum
919-345-5089
www.DASHCarolina.com
Renee Mangum
919-345-5089
www.DASHCarolina.com
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