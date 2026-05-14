Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds
Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds has officially opened under owners Terri and Sam Lawrence, bringing kitchen remodeling services to homeowners across North Seattle and Edmonds. The franchise offers services including wood restoration, cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinetry, and full kitchen remodels, all backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand.
North Seattle, WA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners across North Seattle now have a trusted partner for kitchen remodeling. Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds, owned and operated by Terri & Sam Lawrence, is open and serving homeowners with customized kitchen updates, professional craftsmanship, and a streamlined remodeling experience.
Backed by a national franchise brand with more than 38 years in the industry, Kitchen Tune-Up provides five service options designed to meet every homeowner’s style, needs, and budget — from quick wood restoration to complete kitchen transformations.
“The kitchen is at the heart of every home, and we want to make it easy and enjoyable for homeowners to upgrade or remodel their space,” said Terri, Local co-owner. “Whether it’s a quick update or a full remodel, our goal is to deliver beautiful results with a process that’s efficient, well-communicated, and enjoyable for our clients.”
Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds offers a full range of services, including:
One Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinetry & Full Kitchen Remodels
“We’re excited to welcome Terri and her team to our growing network,” said Larry Bishop, Senior Director of Operation for the Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “With a strong commitment to our Trustpoints, they are already delivering an outstand remodeling experience for their clients across North Seattle.”
Homeowners interested in updating their kitchens can schedule a free consultation to explore which service best fits their needs.
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 38 years in business in 2026, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a standout franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing kitchen remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds, please visit:
www.kitchentuneup.com/north-seattle-edmonds
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit:
www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America's largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership.
Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees, and its associates deliver exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts' brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada.
For information on franchise opportunities, please visit:
www.homefranchiseconcepts.com
Backed by a national franchise brand with more than 38 years in the industry, Kitchen Tune-Up provides five service options designed to meet every homeowner’s style, needs, and budget — from quick wood restoration to complete kitchen transformations.
“The kitchen is at the heart of every home, and we want to make it easy and enjoyable for homeowners to upgrade or remodel their space,” said Terri, Local co-owner. “Whether it’s a quick update or a full remodel, our goal is to deliver beautiful results with a process that’s efficient, well-communicated, and enjoyable for our clients.”
Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds offers a full range of services, including:
One Day Wood Restoration
Cabinet Redooring
Cabinet Refacing
Cabinet Painting
Custom Cabinetry & Full Kitchen Remodels
“We’re excited to welcome Terri and her team to our growing network,” said Larry Bishop, Senior Director of Operation for the Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “With a strong commitment to our Trustpoints, they are already delivering an outstand remodeling experience for their clients across North Seattle.”
Homeowners interested in updating their kitchens can schedule a free consultation to explore which service best fits their needs.
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 38 years in business in 2026, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a standout franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing kitchen remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds, please visit:
www.kitchentuneup.com/north-seattle-edmonds
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit:
www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America's largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth, and industry leadership.
Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees, and its associates deliver exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts' brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration™, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada.
For information on franchise opportunities, please visit:
www.homefranchiseconcepts.com
Contact
Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise SystemContact
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
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