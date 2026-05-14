The Embroidery Source Relocates Operations to Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Embroidery Source, the leading supplier of commercial embroidery supplies, officially announced the relocation of its primary warehouse and fulfillment operations from North Carolina to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Oklahoma City. This strategic move marks a major milestone in the company’s growth and is designed to significantly increase order capacity and reduce shipping times for its nationwide customer base.
The move to a more centralized location in Oklahoma City allows The Embroidery Source to optimize logistics and provide faster delivery to embroidery shops across the United States. The new, larger facility offers expanded square footage, enabling the company to maintain higher inventory levels and process high-volume orders with greater efficiency.
"This relocation is a testament to our commitment to the growth of our partners," said Fred Grates, Director of Sales for The Embroidery Source. "By moving to the heart of the country, we are not just changing our address; we are evolving our infrastructure to ensure our customers get the supplies they need faster than ever before".
Commitment to Continuity - To ensure that the transition remains seamless for long-standing clients, a significant portion of the dedicated North Carolina crew has relocated to Oklahoma City. This ensures that the same level of technical expertise and personalized care that customers have come to expect will continue without interruption.
About The Embroidery Source
The Embroidery Source is the leading supplier of embroidery supplies to the commercial embroidery industry. Catering to high-output professional shops, the company provides a comprehensive range of products for computerized embroidery, including backings and toppings, thread, bobbins, needles, hoops, and accessories.
For more information regarding account management or upcoming orders during this transition, please contact the support team at info@embroiderysource.com.
The move to a more centralized location in Oklahoma City allows The Embroidery Source to optimize logistics and provide faster delivery to embroidery shops across the United States. The new, larger facility offers expanded square footage, enabling the company to maintain higher inventory levels and process high-volume orders with greater efficiency.
"This relocation is a testament to our commitment to the growth of our partners," said Fred Grates, Director of Sales for The Embroidery Source. "By moving to the heart of the country, we are not just changing our address; we are evolving our infrastructure to ensure our customers get the supplies they need faster than ever before".
Commitment to Continuity - To ensure that the transition remains seamless for long-standing clients, a significant portion of the dedicated North Carolina crew has relocated to Oklahoma City. This ensures that the same level of technical expertise and personalized care that customers have come to expect will continue without interruption.
About The Embroidery Source
The Embroidery Source is the leading supplier of embroidery supplies to the commercial embroidery industry. Catering to high-output professional shops, the company provides a comprehensive range of products for computerized embroidery, including backings and toppings, thread, bobbins, needles, hoops, and accessories.
For more information regarding account management or upcoming orders during this transition, please contact the support team at info@embroiderysource.com.
Contact
The Embroidery SourceContact
Stephanie Smith
214-466-1579
embroiderysource.com
Stephanie Smith
214-466-1579
embroiderysource.com
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