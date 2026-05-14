Save the Date: 11th National Insider Risk Symposium
The Only Whole of Community Insider Risk Event to convene September 15-16, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 11th National Insider Risk Symposium will convene leading security experts, innovators, and decision-makers from across the public and private sectors to examine the evolving insider risk landscape. The event will highlight the latest strategies, technologies, and policies shaping the future of insider risk mitigation and proactive security frameworks.
Insider risk has become one of the most complex and critical security challenges organizations face today. Emerging technologies, particularly AI, combined with shifting tactics and motivations, have increased both the likelihood and impact of insider-related incidents. According to the 2026 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report, insider incidents cost organizations an average of $19.5 million in 2025, driven largely by negligent, non-malicious behavior in increasingly digital environments. The report also found that organizations with robust insider risk management programs experience fewer incidents and avoid millions in losses, underscoring the urgent need for proactive, organization-wide strategies.
The 2026 National Insider Risk Symposium will explore the importance of a holistic approach that bridges HR, security, IT, and legal functions to reduce both the frequency and impact of insider risk. The symposium will examine emerging threats and future trends, the critical role of collaboration and information sharing, and the growing impact of AI on the workforce and insider risk landscape. Attendees will gain actionable insights to strengthen mitigation, detection, and prevention efforts, exchange perspectives, and engage in meaningful dialogue with partners across the insider risk community.
Topics of Discussion Include:
· Enhancing organizational resilience across the defense security ecosystem
· From detection to prevention: leading the DoW insider risk mission
· Researching the intersection of human behavior & technology to protect critical systems & information
· Integrating identity intelligence & human policy to mitigate internal risk
· Strengthening security & cyber intelligence sharing to protect the oil industry from internal threats
· Navigating insider risk in the maritime industry: detection, prevention, & response
· Advancing global insider risk management through education, partnership, technology
· Assuring mission success through insider risk management across the joint force
· Securing the patient: mitigating the insider risk in healthcare
Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available. Active-duty US/FVEY military and government employees attend complimentary. For more information, please visit https://www.insiderriskevent.com/.
Insider risk has become one of the most complex and critical security challenges organizations face today. Emerging technologies, particularly AI, combined with shifting tactics and motivations, have increased both the likelihood and impact of insider-related incidents. According to the 2026 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report, insider incidents cost organizations an average of $19.5 million in 2025, driven largely by negligent, non-malicious behavior in increasingly digital environments. The report also found that organizations with robust insider risk management programs experience fewer incidents and avoid millions in losses, underscoring the urgent need for proactive, organization-wide strategies.
The 2026 National Insider Risk Symposium will explore the importance of a holistic approach that bridges HR, security, IT, and legal functions to reduce both the frequency and impact of insider risk. The symposium will examine emerging threats and future trends, the critical role of collaboration and information sharing, and the growing impact of AI on the workforce and insider risk landscape. Attendees will gain actionable insights to strengthen mitigation, detection, and prevention efforts, exchange perspectives, and engage in meaningful dialogue with partners across the insider risk community.
Topics of Discussion Include:
· Enhancing organizational resilience across the defense security ecosystem
· From detection to prevention: leading the DoW insider risk mission
· Researching the intersection of human behavior & technology to protect critical systems & information
· Integrating identity intelligence & human policy to mitigate internal risk
· Strengthening security & cyber intelligence sharing to protect the oil industry from internal threats
· Navigating insider risk in the maritime industry: detection, prevention, & response
· Advancing global insider risk management through education, partnership, technology
· Assuring mission success through insider risk management across the joint force
· Securing the patient: mitigating the insider risk in healthcare
Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available. Active-duty US/FVEY military and government employees attend complimentary. For more information, please visit https://www.insiderriskevent.com/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
2019870183
https://www.insiderriskevent.com/
Emma Watters
2019870183
https://www.insiderriskevent.com/
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