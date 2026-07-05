Hypex Strengthens Digital Brands, Visibility, and Verification for Companies, Public Figures, and Modern Online Brands

Hypex, founded by Esat Beluli, is expanding its services in web design, SEO, digital PR, online reputation, and verification strategies. Current projects include the digital development of Dreamify Smile for Cologne, Munich, and Berlin, as well as supporting a successful TikTok verification within 24 hours.