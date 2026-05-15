Best Companies Group Launches Best Places to Work in PA Program
Registration is now open for employers looking to benchmark workplace culture and earn recognition as a top employer in Pennsylvania.
Harrisburg, PA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Best Companies Group is pleased to announce the launch of the Best Places to Work in PA program, a prestigious initiative designed to recognize organizations that excel in workplace culture and employee satisfaction. Registration is now open and will remain available through June 26, 2026.
As employers across Pennsylvania compete for talent in an increasingly competitive market, workplace culture has become a key differentiator for attraction and retention. Being recognized as a Best Place to Work in PA signals to current and prospective employees that an organization is committed to creating an exceptional work environment.
Organizations that register will invite their employees to complete a confidential survey measuring key aspects of the workplace experience, including leadership, communication, employee satisfaction, and workplace culture. Survey results are carefully evaluated and benchmarked to identify the top-performing organizations.
Why Pennsylvania Employers Should Participate:
- Valuable Employee Feedback: Gather meaningful feedback from employees through a comprehensive workplace survey.
- Competitor Benchmarking: See how your organization compares to other employers across the region.
- Recognition Among Top Employers: Earn recognition alongside Pennsylvania’s leading workplaces and strengthen your employer brand.
Organizations interested in participating can learn more and register at:
https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-pennsylvania/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group: Best Companies Group (BCG) has been identifying and recognizing great workplaces since 2004. Through independent research and data-driven employee surveys, BCG helps employers benchmark their culture, improve employee engagement, and earn recognition in national and regional “Best Places to Work” programs across the U.S. and globally.
As employers across Pennsylvania compete for talent in an increasingly competitive market, workplace culture has become a key differentiator for attraction and retention. Being recognized as a Best Place to Work in PA signals to current and prospective employees that an organization is committed to creating an exceptional work environment.
Organizations that register will invite their employees to complete a confidential survey measuring key aspects of the workplace experience, including leadership, communication, employee satisfaction, and workplace culture. Survey results are carefully evaluated and benchmarked to identify the top-performing organizations.
Why Pennsylvania Employers Should Participate:
- Valuable Employee Feedback: Gather meaningful feedback from employees through a comprehensive workplace survey.
- Competitor Benchmarking: See how your organization compares to other employers across the region.
- Recognition Among Top Employers: Earn recognition alongside Pennsylvania’s leading workplaces and strengthen your employer brand.
Organizations interested in participating can learn more and register at:
https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-pennsylvania/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group: Best Companies Group (BCG) has been identifying and recognizing great workplaces since 2004. Through independent research and data-driven employee surveys, BCG helps employers benchmark their culture, improve employee engagement, and earn recognition in national and regional “Best Places to Work” programs across the U.S. and globally.
Contact
Best Companies GroupContact
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
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