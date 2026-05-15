Trivelia® Wins "Hair Supplement of the Year" Award
Trivelia® is proud to announce that it has been named "Hair Supplement of the Year 2026 – Norway" in the prestigious Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Awards 2026, presented by Global Health & Pharma (GHP).
Stockholm, Sweden, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Awards recognises outstanding companies and innovators across the global healthcare, pharmaceutical, and wellness sectors. The programme highlights organisations that demonstrate excellence in innovation, product quality, patient-focused solutions, and meaningful industry impact.
Trivelia® received the award in recognition of its science-aligned approach to hair nutrition, transparent communication, and commitment to high-quality Scandinavian manufacturing standards.
Developed in Scandinavia, Trivelia® Hair Strength Formula is a premium dietary supplement formulated to support normal hair maintenance, hair strength, skin, and nails through carefully selected nutritional ingredients. The formula contains 17 active ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and plant extracts, all selected based on authorised health claims under EU Regulation (EC) No 432/2012.
"We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from GHP," said Nicolai Edgar Andersen, CMO. "This award reflects our commitment to responsible product development, regulatory integrity, and long-term quality. From the beginning, our vision has been to create a premium Scandinavian hair nutrition brand built on transparency, science, and trust rather than exaggerated promises."
Trivelia® is manufactured in Scandinavia under strict GMP- and HACCP-certified quality systems in an FDA-approved dietary supplement facility. The company’s education-driven philosophy emphasises realistic expectations, nutritional science, and long-term support for healthy hair from within.
The brand is currently expanding internationally, with preparations underway for launches in Germany and the United States, alongside strategic partnerships with professional salons and stylists in Los Angeles, Oslo, and Stockholm.
Commenting on this year’s awards, Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper said:
"It’s a pleasure to have worked with such stellar companies and the staff members that drive them forward, all for the greater good of their industry and, ultimately, the world’s wellbeing. I look forward to seeing what comes next for them this year and in the years ahead."
The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2026 are organised by GHP, a digital publication with more than a decade of experience covering developments, innovation, and excellence across the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.
About Trivelia®
Trivelia® is a Scandinavian health and beauty nutrition company dedicated to supporting hair health from within through targeted, science-aligned nutritional formulations. The company focuses on responsible communication, regulatory compliance, and premium-quality ingredients without unnecessary additives or exaggerated claims.
Trivelia® Hair Strength Formula is vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, non-GMO, and produced in Norway under strict quality and safety standards.
Disclaimer: Trivelia® is a dietary supplement intended to support normal hair maintenance, hair strength, skin, and nails as part of a healthy lifestyle. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. The recommended daily dose should not be exceeded. Keep out of reach of children. Individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medication, or have a medical condition should consult a healthcare professional before use. These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Trivelia® is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Trivelia® received the award in recognition of its science-aligned approach to hair nutrition, transparent communication, and commitment to high-quality Scandinavian manufacturing standards.
Developed in Scandinavia, Trivelia® Hair Strength Formula is a premium dietary supplement formulated to support normal hair maintenance, hair strength, skin, and nails through carefully selected nutritional ingredients. The formula contains 17 active ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and plant extracts, all selected based on authorised health claims under EU Regulation (EC) No 432/2012.
"We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from GHP," said Nicolai Edgar Andersen, CMO. "This award reflects our commitment to responsible product development, regulatory integrity, and long-term quality. From the beginning, our vision has been to create a premium Scandinavian hair nutrition brand built on transparency, science, and trust rather than exaggerated promises."
Trivelia® is manufactured in Scandinavia under strict GMP- and HACCP-certified quality systems in an FDA-approved dietary supplement facility. The company’s education-driven philosophy emphasises realistic expectations, nutritional science, and long-term support for healthy hair from within.
The brand is currently expanding internationally, with preparations underway for launches in Germany and the United States, alongside strategic partnerships with professional salons and stylists in Los Angeles, Oslo, and Stockholm.
Commenting on this year’s awards, Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper said:
"It’s a pleasure to have worked with such stellar companies and the staff members that drive them forward, all for the greater good of their industry and, ultimately, the world’s wellbeing. I look forward to seeing what comes next for them this year and in the years ahead."
The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2026 are organised by GHP, a digital publication with more than a decade of experience covering developments, innovation, and excellence across the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.
About Trivelia®
Trivelia® is a Scandinavian health and beauty nutrition company dedicated to supporting hair health from within through targeted, science-aligned nutritional formulations. The company focuses on responsible communication, regulatory compliance, and premium-quality ingredients without unnecessary additives or exaggerated claims.
Trivelia® Hair Strength Formula is vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, non-GMO, and produced in Norway under strict quality and safety standards.
Disclaimer: Trivelia® is a dietary supplement intended to support normal hair maintenance, hair strength, skin, and nails as part of a healthy lifestyle. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. The recommended daily dose should not be exceeded. Keep out of reach of children. Individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medication, or have a medical condition should consult a healthcare professional before use. These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Trivelia® is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
Nordics Co ASContact
Nicolai Edgar Andersen, CMO
+4722690000
nordics.co
Nicolai Edgar Andersen, CMO
+4722690000
nordics.co
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