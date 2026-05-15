Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Atlanta Deferred Exchange, Inc. and Centre Street Partners
Atlanta, GA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Marietta, GA-based Atlanta Deferred Exchange, Inc. (“ADE”) and New York, NY-based Centre Street Partners.
ADE specializes in 1031 exchange transactions, offering qualified intermediary services to ensure compliance and facilitate smooth exchanges. The company processes forward, reverse, and construction exchanges. Additional services include consulting, document preparation, and transaction tracking using statistical analysis system software and a cloud-based system, both software-as-service (SaaS) providers. The company's services ensure the highest level of client fund security. With a highly trained staff known for their responsiveness, knowledge, and experience, the Company maintains high client satisfaction and retention rates.
Centre Street Partners is a NYC-based investment firm focused on the intersection of technology and lower-middle market Private Equity. At the time of the ADE transaction, the firm was investing out of its CSP Fund II.
“Atlanta Deferred Exchange presented a unique opportunity, as our client had built a marquee business in a compelling niche segment of the real estate transactions market. We were able to provide our client with a variety of compelling offers and structures from all buyer types, resulting in a fantastic deal with a highly capable buyer team. We know and trust that the ADE team is in great hands, and we wish all parties the best moving forward.”
-William Sullivan, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
ADE specializes in 1031 exchange transactions, offering qualified intermediary services to ensure compliance and facilitate smooth exchanges. The company processes forward, reverse, and construction exchanges. Additional services include consulting, document preparation, and transaction tracking using statistical analysis system software and a cloud-based system, both software-as-service (SaaS) providers. The company's services ensure the highest level of client fund security. With a highly trained staff known for their responsiveness, knowledge, and experience, the Company maintains high client satisfaction and retention rates.
Centre Street Partners is a NYC-based investment firm focused on the intersection of technology and lower-middle market Private Equity. At the time of the ADE transaction, the firm was investing out of its CSP Fund II.
“Atlanta Deferred Exchange presented a unique opportunity, as our client had built a marquee business in a compelling niche segment of the real estate transactions market. We were able to provide our client with a variety of compelling offers and structures from all buyer types, resulting in a fantastic deal with a highly capable buyer team. We know and trust that the ADE team is in great hands, and we wish all parties the best moving forward.”
-William Sullivan, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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