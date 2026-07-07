Nearly 9 Acres of Muskoka Tranquillity Comes to Market in Lake of Bays Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of Exp Realty, Brokerage
Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty lists rare estate-sized acreage property in Baysville, flanked by two lakes — a truly private Muskoka retreat.
Baysville, Canada, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty Brokerage is pleased to announce the listing of 3711 Brunel Road in Baysville, Ontario — a rare 8.82-acre property in the Township of Lake of Bays, Muskoka.
Set among mature trees and bordered by two lakes, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home delivers genuine Muskoka privacy. Tooke Lake sits directly across the road while Lower Schufelt Lake borders the rear — water on both sides without the waterfront premium. A detached two-car garage and year-round road access complete the package.
"This is the kind of property people spend years searching for," said Bill Jackson, Sales Representative with Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty. "The moment you arrive, something shifts. The trees close in, the noise drops away, and you exhale. Nearly 9 acres, two lakes just steps away, and a home that's ready to live in. In Lake of Bays, that combination doesn't come to market often."
Baysville sits in the heart of Muskoka, approximately 2.5 hours from Toronto via Highway 400 North and Highway 11. Huntsville is 20 minutes north with full amenities.
Property Details
Address: 3711 Brunel Road, Baysville, ON P0B 1A0
Bedrooms: 5 | Bathrooms: 3
Lot Size: 8.82 Acres | Garage: Detached 2-Car
Water: Tooke Lake across the road | Lower Schufelt Lake at rear
Municipality: Township of Lake of Bays, Muskoka
Year-Round Access: Yes
About Lake Country Real Estate Team
Bill Jackson is a Sales Representative with Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty Brokerage | EXP Luxury, holding the CLHMS designation and GUILD™ Recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. The team specialises in waterfront and estate properties across Muskoka, Simcoe County, Parry Sound, Kawartha Lakes, and Haliburton.
(705) 242-5764 | bill@lcre.team
View the full listing at http://www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/new-listings-1/3711-brunel-road-baysville
Set among mature trees and bordered by two lakes, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home delivers genuine Muskoka privacy. Tooke Lake sits directly across the road while Lower Schufelt Lake borders the rear — water on both sides without the waterfront premium. A detached two-car garage and year-round road access complete the package.
"This is the kind of property people spend years searching for," said Bill Jackson, Sales Representative with Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty. "The moment you arrive, something shifts. The trees close in, the noise drops away, and you exhale. Nearly 9 acres, two lakes just steps away, and a home that's ready to live in. In Lake of Bays, that combination doesn't come to market often."
Baysville sits in the heart of Muskoka, approximately 2.5 hours from Toronto via Highway 400 North and Highway 11. Huntsville is 20 minutes north with full amenities.
Property Details
Address: 3711 Brunel Road, Baysville, ON P0B 1A0
Bedrooms: 5 | Bathrooms: 3
Lot Size: 8.82 Acres | Garage: Detached 2-Car
Water: Tooke Lake across the road | Lower Schufelt Lake at rear
Municipality: Township of Lake of Bays, Muskoka
Year-Round Access: Yes
About Lake Country Real Estate Team
Bill Jackson is a Sales Representative with Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty Brokerage | EXP Luxury, holding the CLHMS designation and GUILD™ Recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. The team specialises in waterfront and estate properties across Muskoka, Simcoe County, Parry Sound, Kawartha Lakes, and Haliburton.
(705) 242-5764 | bill@lcre.team
View the full listing at http://www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/new-listings-1/3711-brunel-road-baysville
Contact
Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty BrokerageContact
Bill Jackson
705-242-5764
www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/
Bill Jackson
705-242-5764
www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/
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