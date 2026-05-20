The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida Has Selected Kurt E. Alexander, Esq. 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida has selected Kurt E. Alexander, double Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, and recently elected to the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, its 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year.
Merritt Island, FL, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ABOTA, an invitation-only organization, is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,300 lawyers—equally balanced between plaintiff and defense—and judges spread among 94 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Members are vetted for trial experience, and must also exhibit the virtues of civility, integrity and professionalism.
Mr. Alexander specializes in civil litigation and business representation throughout Florida, offering focused, thorough, and personalized legal services to both businesses and individuals. His Merritt Island-based practice has earned notable recognition within the legal community, including an AV® Preeminent™ rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest rating for legal ability and ethics, and from Best Law Firms in America®.
Kurt E. Alexander, as his firm's principal attorney, holds Board Certifications in Civil Trial Law from both The Florida Bar and The National Board of Trial Advocacy. His professional achievements include recognition by Best Lawyers in America® and Super Lawyers®, as well as membership as an Advocate and Senior Life Fellow of The American Board of Trial Advocates, and its foundation. He is the current Secretary of ABOTA of Central Florida.
Alexander's involvement in Florida's legal community extends beyond his trial practice. He has also been elected in 2026 to be a member of the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, as Governor of Florida’s 18th Judicial Circuit. He currently also serves on the Executive Council of The Trial Lawyers Section of The Florida Bar. He has chaired many of its committees over the past several years, and continues to do so. He is the Section’s Liaison to The Florida Bar’s Civil Rules Committee. His appointments include service on the Supreme Court of Florida's Committee on Standard Jury Instructions in Civil Cases and The Florida Bar's Standing Committee on Professionalism. He has been appointed by the President of The Florida Bar to the Committees on the Sustainability Initiative for Attorneys, Continuing Legal Education, and two terms on the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for his area, serving as Chair, and earning Meritorious Public Service Awards from The Florida Bar. Mr. Alexander has also provided testimony before the Florida Legislature's Civil Justice Subcommittee as a fact expert on the subject of Civil Litigation.
Since his admission to The Florida Bar in 1989, Mr. Alexander has maintained an active trial practice focused primarily on civil litigation defense. He is a prolific, state wide, civil trial lawyer. His admissions include practice before all Florida Courts, all Florida Federal District Courts, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and The United States Supreme Court.
Beyond his legal practice, Mr. Alexander dedicates time to charitable causes. He has served as General Counsel for ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association, Inc. since 1997, and he provides legal representation in international child abduction cases in coordination with the U.S. State Department.
In 2025, Mr. Alexander was part of a delegation from the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) to Argentina, to confer and present information as a speaker concerning Argentina’s efforts to develop a new national civil jury trial system of its own.
For businesses and individuals seeking civil litigation representation in Florida, the firm, and Mr. Alexander, can be reached at (321) 400-9007, or through their website at www.Alexander.Law.
Mr. Alexander specializes in civil litigation and business representation throughout Florida, offering focused, thorough, and personalized legal services to both businesses and individuals. His Merritt Island-based practice has earned notable recognition within the legal community, including an AV® Preeminent™ rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest rating for legal ability and ethics, and from Best Law Firms in America®.
Kurt E. Alexander, as his firm's principal attorney, holds Board Certifications in Civil Trial Law from both The Florida Bar and The National Board of Trial Advocacy. His professional achievements include recognition by Best Lawyers in America® and Super Lawyers®, as well as membership as an Advocate and Senior Life Fellow of The American Board of Trial Advocates, and its foundation. He is the current Secretary of ABOTA of Central Florida.
Alexander's involvement in Florida's legal community extends beyond his trial practice. He has also been elected in 2026 to be a member of the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, as Governor of Florida’s 18th Judicial Circuit. He currently also serves on the Executive Council of The Trial Lawyers Section of The Florida Bar. He has chaired many of its committees over the past several years, and continues to do so. He is the Section’s Liaison to The Florida Bar’s Civil Rules Committee. His appointments include service on the Supreme Court of Florida's Committee on Standard Jury Instructions in Civil Cases and The Florida Bar's Standing Committee on Professionalism. He has been appointed by the President of The Florida Bar to the Committees on the Sustainability Initiative for Attorneys, Continuing Legal Education, and two terms on the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for his area, serving as Chair, and earning Meritorious Public Service Awards from The Florida Bar. Mr. Alexander has also provided testimony before the Florida Legislature's Civil Justice Subcommittee as a fact expert on the subject of Civil Litigation.
Since his admission to The Florida Bar in 1989, Mr. Alexander has maintained an active trial practice focused primarily on civil litigation defense. He is a prolific, state wide, civil trial lawyer. His admissions include practice before all Florida Courts, all Florida Federal District Courts, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and The United States Supreme Court.
Beyond his legal practice, Mr. Alexander dedicates time to charitable causes. He has served as General Counsel for ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association, Inc. since 1997, and he provides legal representation in international child abduction cases in coordination with the U.S. State Department.
In 2025, Mr. Alexander was part of a delegation from the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) to Argentina, to confer and present information as a speaker concerning Argentina’s efforts to develop a new national civil jury trial system of its own.
For businesses and individuals seeking civil litigation representation in Florida, the firm, and Mr. Alexander, can be reached at (321) 400-9007, or through their website at www.Alexander.Law.
Contact
Alexander Trial Law LLCContact
Kurt Alexander
321-400-9007
www.Alexander.Law
Kurt Alexander
321-400-9007
www.Alexander.Law
Categories