SoulSync Launches Human-Centered Workplace Wellbeing Platform
New platform bridges the gap between employee experience and leadership insight with real-time, privacy-first intelligence.
Milwaukee, WI, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SoulSync, a human-centered workplace wellbeing platform, today announced its official launch, introducing a new approach to employee mental health, engagement, and leadership visibility. Designed by founders who experienced firsthand the disconnect between company intent and employee reality, SoulSync integrates a confidential AI companion, clinically grounded resources, and real-time, anonymized insights into a single, seamless platform.
Despite increased focus on workplace mental health, existing solutions continue to fall short:
• 90% of U.S. workers reported at least one mental health challenge — the highest rate recorded since 2019 (1)
• 42% of workers fear negative career consequences for discussing their mental health, and nearly half worry about being judged by colleagues (2)
• Traditional EAP programs see just 6–10% utilization annually (3)
• Employers lose an estimated $150 billion annually due to presenteeism alone (4)
• Annual engagement surveys often deliver data that is already months out of date by the time leaders can act — because analysis and distribution can take weeks to months after survey close (5)
“By the time leaders receive survey results, the moment to act has often passed,” said Kristan Leach, Co-founder of SoulSync. “We built SoulSync to create a real-time, honest feedback loop rooted in empathy, transparency, and trust.”
SoulSync is built on a simple principle: total privacy for employees and actionable insights for leaders. The platform includes:
• Daily AI Check-Ins — Quick, conversational reflections that encourage honest, consistent engagement
• Confidential AI Companion — On-demand support offering personalized guidance in a private, judgment-free space
• Evidence-Based Resources — Clinically vetted CBT- and DBT-informed tools, exercises, and content
• Anonymized Leadership Dashboard — Real-time insights into sentiment, burnout risk, and engagement trends with recommended actions
• Therapist Access — Seamless connections to licensed clinicians through Shoreside Therapies
“People do better when they feel better,” said Laurie Groh, MS LPC SAS, Co-founder and Clinical Director. “SoulSync is the first solution I’ve seen that supports both the individual and the system at the same time.”
SoulSync was founded by three women with deep expertise across leadership, HR strategy, and clinical mental health:
• Kristan Leach, Co-founder: A people-first leader with extensive experience in talent advisory and organizational support
• Stacy Hiquet, Co-founder: A senior HR executive with 30+ years leading organizational strategy and culture transformation; currently VP of HR & Talent Development at DuraMark Technologies
• Laurie Groh, MS LPC SAS, Co-founder & Clinical Director: Licensed Professional Counselor and Co-owner of Shoreside Therapies, specializing in relationships, communication, and life transitions
SoulSync is now available for organizational licensing, with pricing tailored to company size and needs. To request a demo or proposal, contact hello@soulsyncnow.com or visit soulsyncnow.com.
About SoulSync
SoulSync is a workplace wellbeing platform designed to help organizations better understand and support the human experience at work. By combining empathetic AI, clinically grounded resources, and privacy-first insights, SoulSync empowers employees to reflect and access support in real time while equipping leaders with meaningful, actionable visibility into workplace wellbeing.
Sources:
1 Mind Share Partners. 2025 Mental Health at Work Report. April 2025. mindsharepartners.org
2 National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) / Ipsos. 2025 NAMI Workplace Mental Health Poll. January 2025. nami.org
3 Employee Assistance Professional Association (EAPA). EAP Utilization Study. 2023.
4 Harvard Business Review. Presenteeism research, as reported by HR Grapevine, June 2025. hrgrapevine.com
5 WebMD Health Services. “How Often Should You Conduct Employee Surveys?” webmdhealthservices.com
Despite increased focus on workplace mental health, existing solutions continue to fall short:
• 90% of U.S. workers reported at least one mental health challenge — the highest rate recorded since 2019 (1)
• 42% of workers fear negative career consequences for discussing their mental health, and nearly half worry about being judged by colleagues (2)
• Traditional EAP programs see just 6–10% utilization annually (3)
• Employers lose an estimated $150 billion annually due to presenteeism alone (4)
• Annual engagement surveys often deliver data that is already months out of date by the time leaders can act — because analysis and distribution can take weeks to months after survey close (5)
“By the time leaders receive survey results, the moment to act has often passed,” said Kristan Leach, Co-founder of SoulSync. “We built SoulSync to create a real-time, honest feedback loop rooted in empathy, transparency, and trust.”
SoulSync is built on a simple principle: total privacy for employees and actionable insights for leaders. The platform includes:
• Daily AI Check-Ins — Quick, conversational reflections that encourage honest, consistent engagement
• Confidential AI Companion — On-demand support offering personalized guidance in a private, judgment-free space
• Evidence-Based Resources — Clinically vetted CBT- and DBT-informed tools, exercises, and content
• Anonymized Leadership Dashboard — Real-time insights into sentiment, burnout risk, and engagement trends with recommended actions
• Therapist Access — Seamless connections to licensed clinicians through Shoreside Therapies
“People do better when they feel better,” said Laurie Groh, MS LPC SAS, Co-founder and Clinical Director. “SoulSync is the first solution I’ve seen that supports both the individual and the system at the same time.”
SoulSync was founded by three women with deep expertise across leadership, HR strategy, and clinical mental health:
• Kristan Leach, Co-founder: A people-first leader with extensive experience in talent advisory and organizational support
• Stacy Hiquet, Co-founder: A senior HR executive with 30+ years leading organizational strategy and culture transformation; currently VP of HR & Talent Development at DuraMark Technologies
• Laurie Groh, MS LPC SAS, Co-founder & Clinical Director: Licensed Professional Counselor and Co-owner of Shoreside Therapies, specializing in relationships, communication, and life transitions
SoulSync is now available for organizational licensing, with pricing tailored to company size and needs. To request a demo or proposal, contact hello@soulsyncnow.com or visit soulsyncnow.com.
About SoulSync
SoulSync is a workplace wellbeing platform designed to help organizations better understand and support the human experience at work. By combining empathetic AI, clinically grounded resources, and privacy-first insights, SoulSync empowers employees to reflect and access support in real time while equipping leaders with meaningful, actionable visibility into workplace wellbeing.
Sources:
1 Mind Share Partners. 2025 Mental Health at Work Report. April 2025. mindsharepartners.org
2 National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) / Ipsos. 2025 NAMI Workplace Mental Health Poll. January 2025. nami.org
3 Employee Assistance Professional Association (EAPA). EAP Utilization Study. 2023.
4 Harvard Business Review. Presenteeism research, as reported by HR Grapevine, June 2025. hrgrapevine.com
5 WebMD Health Services. “How Often Should You Conduct Employee Surveys?” webmdhealthservices.com
Contact
SoulSyncContact
Kristan Leach
262-844-2385
soulsyncnow.com/
Kristan Leach
262-844-2385
soulsyncnow.com/
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