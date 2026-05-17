Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21.
Carlisle, PA, May 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Store Here Self Storage is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its newest self-storage facility in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The community is invited to attend the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, May 21 at 9:00 a.m., followed by an open house featuring complimentary snacks, guided facility tours, and exclusive rental discounts available only to event attendees.
The new Carlisle location was designed with customer convenience and comfort in mind. Every unit is conveniently located on the ground level—meaning no stairs and no elevators—making move-in, move-out, and everyday access fast and effortless for residential and business customers alike.
Facility Features Include:
• Temperature-Controlled Units to protect sensitive belongings from heat and cold year-round
• Indoor Units Protected from the Weather — enclosed units that keep belongings shielded from rain, snow, and the elements
• Ground-Level Drive-Up Units Available — pull right up to your unit for fast, easy loading and unloading
• 100% Ground-Level Access — no stairs or elevators
• Live Camera Surveillance Monitoring — on-site cameras providing live monitoring of the property by our in house agents
• On-Site U-Haul Truck Rental — making your move simple and seamless from one convenient location
Whether customers are downsizing, relocating, decluttering, or storing seasonal items and business inventory, Store Here Self Storage Carlisle offers a clean and convenient storage solution tailored to the needs of the local community.
Event Details:
What: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
When: Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.
Where: Store Here Self Storage – 2 Pine Hill Dr, Carlisle, PA 17013
Highlights: Snacks, guided facility tours, and exclusive grand-opening rental discounts for attendees
“We are thrilled to bring a modern, customer-focused storage option to the Carlisle community,” said Ryan Rogers, Managing Partner Store Here Self Storage. “From temperature-controlled units and convenient ground-level drive-up access to live camera monitoring and on-site U-Haul truck rentals, we’ve designed this facility to make storage simple. We invite everyone to come out on May 21, tour the property, and take advantage of our exclusive grand-opening offers.”
About Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage has locations in thirteen states, providing clean, modern, and convenient self storage solutions for residential and business customers across the country. With a growing nationwide footprint and a commitment to customer service, modern facilities, and flexible options, Store Here is dedicated to making storage simple wherever its customers are located. The company offers a wide range of unit sizes, temperature‑controlled options at participating locations, and value‑added services such as package acceptance, RV and boat parking, and U‑Haul truck rentals at select properties. To learn more about the Carlisle location, find a Store Here near you, or reserve a unit online, visit www.storehere.com.
The new Carlisle location was designed with customer convenience and comfort in mind. Every unit is conveniently located on the ground level—meaning no stairs and no elevators—making move-in, move-out, and everyday access fast and effortless for residential and business customers alike.
Facility Features Include:
• Temperature-Controlled Units to protect sensitive belongings from heat and cold year-round
• Indoor Units Protected from the Weather — enclosed units that keep belongings shielded from rain, snow, and the elements
• Ground-Level Drive-Up Units Available — pull right up to your unit for fast, easy loading and unloading
• 100% Ground-Level Access — no stairs or elevators
• Live Camera Surveillance Monitoring — on-site cameras providing live monitoring of the property by our in house agents
• On-Site U-Haul Truck Rental — making your move simple and seamless from one convenient location
Whether customers are downsizing, relocating, decluttering, or storing seasonal items and business inventory, Store Here Self Storage Carlisle offers a clean and convenient storage solution tailored to the needs of the local community.
Event Details:
What: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
When: Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.
Where: Store Here Self Storage – 2 Pine Hill Dr, Carlisle, PA 17013
Highlights: Snacks, guided facility tours, and exclusive grand-opening rental discounts for attendees
“We are thrilled to bring a modern, customer-focused storage option to the Carlisle community,” said Ryan Rogers, Managing Partner Store Here Self Storage. “From temperature-controlled units and convenient ground-level drive-up access to live camera monitoring and on-site U-Haul truck rentals, we’ve designed this facility to make storage simple. We invite everyone to come out on May 21, tour the property, and take advantage of our exclusive grand-opening offers.”
About Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage has locations in thirteen states, providing clean, modern, and convenient self storage solutions for residential and business customers across the country. With a growing nationwide footprint and a commitment to customer service, modern facilities, and flexible options, Store Here is dedicated to making storage simple wherever its customers are located. The company offers a wide range of unit sizes, temperature‑controlled options at participating locations, and value‑added services such as package acceptance, RV and boat parking, and U‑Haul truck rentals at select properties. To learn more about the Carlisle location, find a Store Here near you, or reserve a unit online, visit www.storehere.com.
Contact
Store Here Self StorageContact
Armand Aghadjanians
657-224-9444
www.storehere.com
Armand Aghadjanians
657-224-9444
www.storehere.com
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