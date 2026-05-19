Mariner Montessori Expands to The Woodlands with Brand-New Montessori Campus
Mariner Montessori announces the expansion of its Montessori program into The Woodlands with a newly renovated campus designed to combine modern learning environments with nature-inspired outdoor spaces. The campus features spacious classrooms, Montessori materials, and outdoor areas created to support hands-on learning and child development.
Spring, TX, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Located at 25902 Budde Road, Spring, TX 77380, the newest Mariner Montessori campus reflects the school’s continued commitment to providing high-quality Montessori education in thoughtfully prepared environments designed to nurture independence, creativity, and confidence in young children.
The Woodlands campus features spacious Montessori classrooms equipped with modern Montessori materials, child-sized furnishings, and carefully prepared learning environments that encourage independence, creativity, and hands-on exploration. The campus was renovated with both functionality and sustainability in mind, creating bright and welcoming spaces for children from infancy through preschool age.
One of the defining features of the campus is its large outdoor environment, including thoughtfully designed play areas that encourage movement, exploration, and connection with the natural world. Consistent with Montessori philosophy, the outdoor spaces serve as an extension of the classroom, allowing children to learn through real-world experiences and purposeful play.
The expansion into The Woodlands continues Mariner Montessori’s mission of blending authentic Montessori education with modern family expectations. Families can expect low student-to-teacher ratios, individualized learning experiences, fresh daily meals, and a nurturing environment designed to help children build confidence, independence, and a lifelong love of learning.
Mariner Montessori currently operates campuses in Galleria, Heights, and The Woodlands, with each location sharing the same educational philosophy, leadership, and commitment to quality early childhood education.
Enrollment is currently open, and families are encouraged to schedule a tour to experience the campus firsthand and learn more about the Montessori approach.
For more information about Mariner Montessori at The Woodlands, please visit Mariner Montessori or call 713-783-7490.
The Woodlands campus features spacious Montessori classrooms equipped with modern Montessori materials, child-sized furnishings, and carefully prepared learning environments that encourage independence, creativity, and hands-on exploration. The campus was renovated with both functionality and sustainability in mind, creating bright and welcoming spaces for children from infancy through preschool age.
One of the defining features of the campus is its large outdoor environment, including thoughtfully designed play areas that encourage movement, exploration, and connection with the natural world. Consistent with Montessori philosophy, the outdoor spaces serve as an extension of the classroom, allowing children to learn through real-world experiences and purposeful play.
The expansion into The Woodlands continues Mariner Montessori’s mission of blending authentic Montessori education with modern family expectations. Families can expect low student-to-teacher ratios, individualized learning experiences, fresh daily meals, and a nurturing environment designed to help children build confidence, independence, and a lifelong love of learning.
Mariner Montessori currently operates campuses in Galleria, Heights, and The Woodlands, with each location sharing the same educational philosophy, leadership, and commitment to quality early childhood education.
Enrollment is currently open, and families are encouraged to schedule a tour to experience the campus firsthand and learn more about the Montessori approach.
For more information about Mariner Montessori at The Woodlands, please visit Mariner Montessori or call 713-783-7490.
Contact
Mariner Montessori SchoolContact
Nate Paoinchantara
291-367-3232
https://www.marinermontessori.com/
Nate Paoinchantara
291-367-3232
https://www.marinermontessori.com/
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